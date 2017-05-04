EVM Issue: Election Commission Calls All-party Meet on May 12

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has convened an all-party meeting on May 12 to discuss the issue of electronic voting machines.

As many as 16 opposition parties have questioned the reliability of EVMs. The proposed meeting is seen as an effort by the EC to convince the political parties that EVMs are tamper-proof.

“We will soon hold an all-party meeting in which they will be told how our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system," Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said on April 29.

Recently, 16 opposition parties had urged the poll panel to revert to ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people in EVMs has been "eroded". Seven national parties and 49 state parties will be invited.

Meanwhile, political parties may be asked to nominate their representatives who will participate in the Election Commission's EVM challenge. This will be discussed at the all-party meet. The EVM challenge is likely to take place on the last week of May.

(with PTI inputs)