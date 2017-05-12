LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

EVM Row Live: Election Commission Likely to Hold Hackathon 'in 2 Days'

News18.com | May 12, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Election Commission is likely to hold the EVM hacking challenge ‘in two days’. The poll panel is currently meeting the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers, citing the “tamperability” of the voting machines.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 12, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)

EC welcomed the VVPAT move by government, said have received funds for VVPAT, it will be implemented by 2019: Sources


May 12, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

Sixteen opposition parties had told the Commission that it should revert to the paper ballot system, claiming that the faith of the people has "eroded" in the machines.


May 12, 2017 12:20 pm (IST)

The EC had trashed the AAP's claim, saying the 'machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM'. 


May 12, 2017 12:18 pm (IST)

Days before the proposed meet, the Aam Admi Party had staged a demonstration on hacking a 'voting machine' in the Delhi Assembly. The party had used an EVM prototype to make the demonstration.


May 12, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Digvijaya Singh tweeted: It is the responsibility of Election Commission to convince every Indian that EVM is 100% fool proof and in no case can be tampered.



May 12, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

Hackathon in 2 days

Two days later EC to open the floor for hacking the machine: BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa


May 12, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

ECI officer made a detailed presentation on EVM security features. 


May 12, 2017 10:59 am (IST)

Meeting started with inaugural address by Election Commission of India. All 7 National and 35/48 State recognised political parties are attending the meeting.


May 12, 2017 10:51 am (IST)

When EVMs were introduced Balasaheb Thackeray had urged to abandon it, and turn to ballot paper voting: Anil Desai, Shiv Sena told ANI



May 12, 2017 10:30 am (IST)

May 12, 2017 10:19 am (IST)

First, let’s see what EC does and communicates to us. Our stand is election should happen through ballot paper: Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP


May 12, 2017 10:17 am (IST)

There should be technological advancement in EVM, says V Maitreyan, AIADMK leader


May 12, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

The AAP is firm on its demand for VVPAT machines. “Paper trail machines should be installed. I hope the Election Commission answers all questions. Not only AAP, but 16 political parties have raised the issue,” says AAP’s Saurabh Bhardwaj who had “proved” EVM tampering in the Delhi Assembly.


May 12, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

From the BJP, Bhupendra Yadav and GVL Narasimha Rao are scheduled to attend the meeting. “Our stand is clear. We believe in transparency. We are in favour of VVPAT machines being attached to EVMs,” Yadav tells CNN-News18 ahead of the meeting. VVPATs or Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail is a printed slip which tells voters which party and candidate they have voted for.


May 12, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

Who's attending from AAP

Three representatives from each political party are allowed. From the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and minister Gopal Mohan will attend the meeting, reports CNN-News18 Political Editor Sumit Pande. The party has blamed “EVM tampering” for its recent electoral losses. To bolster its claim, Bhardwaj, a former engineer, claimed to have “proved” the “tamperability” of EVMs in the Delhi Assembly this week. 


May 12, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | All Questions About EVMs Are Answered Here
May 12, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

"The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss the issue related to EVM and VVPAT. In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules," it had said in a statement last week.


May 12, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Disqualifying candidates named in a charge sheet for bribing voters, making electoral graft a non-bailable offence and easing of rules to order counting of votes through paper trail are some of the other issues Election Commission will discuss with political parties today.


May 12, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | AAP's Demo Was on a Prototype, Not a Real EVM, Say Former CECs 
May 12, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

The meeting comes days after the Aam Admi Party staged a demonstration on hacking a 'voting machine' in the Delhi Assembly. The party had used an EMV prototype for the demonstration. The Election Commission had trashed AAP's claim saying the “machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM”. The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting.

 


May 12, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

As the political tussle over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) heats up, the Election Commission will today meet the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers. The Election Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs and is also likely to brief them on its planned EVM hacking challenge.


