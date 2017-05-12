EVM Row Live: Election Commission Likely to Hold Hackathon 'in 2 Days'

May 12, 2017 11:38 am (IST)

Digvijaya Singh tweeted: It is the responsibility of Election Commission to convince every Indian that EVM is 100% fool proof and in no case can be tampered.

All Party meeting to discuss hacking of EVM appears to be more of an eye wash looking to the schedule fixed by EC. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017

EC must have total transparency on the issue of hacking/cheating in EVM. They must give access to EVM to Techies to prove their point. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017

Impartial Election process is the basic fundamental of a healthy Democracy. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017

It is the responsibility of Election Commission to convince every Indian that EVM is 100% fool proof and in no case can be tampered. — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017