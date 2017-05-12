EVM Row Live: Open Hacking Challenge at End of May, says Election Commission

Event Highlights
The Election Commission says its open challenge to prove the “non-tamperability” of its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will likely to be held at the end of this month. The poll panel is today meeting the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers.
Digvijaya Singh tweeted: It is the responsibility of Election Commission to convince every Indian that EVM is 100% fool proof and in no case can be tampered.
All Party meeting to discuss hacking of EVM appears to be more of an eye wash looking to the schedule fixed by EC.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017
EC must have total transparency on the issue of hacking/cheating in EVM. They must give access to EVM to Techies to prove their point.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017
Impartial Election process is the basic fundamental of a healthy Democracy.— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017
Why is Election Commission so rigid about EVM that they are going out of their way to stall the Judicial scrutiny in Uttarakhand HC ?— digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) May 12, 2017
When EVMs were introduced Balasaheb Thackeray had urged to abandon it, and turn to ballot paper voting: Anil Desai, Shiv Sena told ANI
Counting may take time in ballot paper voting, but it would be fine to await results of our democracy, even if it takes 1-2days: Anil Desai pic.twitter.com/Xhv5JnaUsP— ANI (@ANI_news) May 12, 2017
Delhi: Election Commission holds an all-party meeting regarding EVM issue & other Electoral Reforms. pic.twitter.com/Dxn3oCy2VN— ANI (@ANI_news) May 12, 2017
From the BJP, Bhupendra Yadav and GVL Narasimha Rao are scheduled to attend the meeting. “Our stand is clear. We believe in transparency. We are in favour of VVPAT machines being attached to EVMs,” Yadav tells CNN-News18 ahead of the meeting. VVPATs or Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail is a printed slip which tells voters which party and candidate they have voted for.
Who's attending from AAP
Three representatives from each political party are allowed. From the Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and minister Gopal Mohan will attend the meeting, reports CNN-News18 Political Editor Sumit Pande. The party has blamed “EVM tampering” for its recent electoral losses. To bolster its claim, Bhardwaj, a former engineer, claimed to have “proved” the “tamperability” of EVMs in the Delhi Assembly this week.
"The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss the issue related to EVM and VVPAT. In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules," it had said in a statement last week.
The meeting comes days after the Aam Admi Party staged a demonstration on hacking a 'voting machine' in the Delhi Assembly. The party had used an EMV prototype for the demonstration. The Election Commission had trashed AAP's claim saying the “machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM”. The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting.
As the political tussle over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) heats up, the Election Commission will today meet the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers. The Election Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs and is also likely to brief them on its planned EVM hacking challenge.
