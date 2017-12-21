Video Wall

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Grand Reception In New Delhi

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's Grand Reception In New Delhi

EVM Tampering: How Election Commission Ensures EVMs are Not Tampered With

News18.com

First published: December 21, 2017, 2:29 PM IST | Updated: 2 days ago
facebook Twitter google
Gujarat Assembly Election results have once again triggered the debate surrounding Electronic Voting Machines aka EVMs and whether one can actually rig it. Adding fuel to the fire, firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel recently in a statement said, “If ATMs can be hacked then EVMs too can be hacked”. So, here in this video New-Tonne Kumar explains how Election Commission ensures that EVMs are not tampered with.


Frames: Adi Prakash
Creatives: Hitesh Singh
Producer: Badsha Ray
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More