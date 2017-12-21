EVM Tampering: How Election Commission Ensures EVMs are Not Tampered With

Gujarat Assembly Election results have once again triggered the debate surrounding Electronic Voting Machines aka EVMs and whether one can actually rig it. Adding fuel to the fire, firebrand Patidar leader Hardik Patel recently in a statement said, “If ATMs can be hacked then EVMs too can be hacked”. So, here in this video New-Tonne Kumar explains how Election Commission ensures that EVMs are not tampered with.





Frames: Adi Prakash

Creatives: Hitesh Singh

Producer: Badsha Ray