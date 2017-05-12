LIVE NOW
EVM Tampering Row Live: Election Commission May Reveal Hackathon Date

News18.com | May 12, 2017, 8:39 AM IST
The Election Commission will today meet the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers, citing the “tamperability” of the voting machines. The poll panel is also likely to brief the parties on its planned EVM hacking challenge and set a date for the hackathon.

May 12, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | All Questions About EVMs Are Answered Here
May 12, 2017 8:37 am (IST)

"The Election Commission has convened a meeting with all recognised national and state political parties on May 12 in New Delhi to discuss the issue related to EVM and VVPAT. In addition to the EVM/VVPAT, the agenda will also cover making bribery in elections a cognisable offence, disqualification on framing of charges for the offences of bribery in elections and suggestions in VVPAT recount Rules," it had said in a statement last week.


May 12, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

Disqualifying candidates named in a charge sheet for bribing voters, making electoral graft a non-bailable offence and easing of rules to order counting of votes through paper trail are some of the other issues Election Commission will discuss with political parties today.


May 12, 2017 8:36 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | AAP's Demo Was on a Prototype, Not a Real EVM, Say Former CECs 
May 12, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

The meeting comes days after the Aam Admi Party staged a demonstration on hacking a 'voting machine' in the Delhi Assembly. The party had used an EMV prototype for the demonstration. The Election Commission had trashed AAP's claim saying the “machine is a look-alike and not the ECI-EVM”. The date of the proposed challenge would be decided after the all-party meeting.

 


May 12, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

As the political tussle over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) heats up, the Election Commission will today meet the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers. The Election Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs and is also likely to brief them on its planned EVM hacking challenge.


