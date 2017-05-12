EVM Tampering Row Live: Election Commission May Reveal Hackathon Date

May 12, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

As the political tussle over the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) heats up, the Election Commission will today meet the representatives of 55 political parties, 16 of which had urged it to return to ballot papers. The Election Commission has convened the meeting of seven national and 48 state parties to discuss the reliability of EVMs and is also likely to brief them on its planned EVM hacking challenge.