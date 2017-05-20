EVM Tampering Row Live: Election Commission to Announce Hackathon Date

May 20, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

Here’s a timeline of elections when allegations against EVMs surfaced:

- 2009 General Elections: BJP, through Subramanian Swamy, had alleged that if the party doesn’t perform well then it would, primarily be due to the fact that the EVMs “could have been tampered with”.

- 2009 Odisha elections – Senior Congress leader JB Patnaik alleged that the BJD had won the election by bribing candidates and tampering EVMs.

- In 2014 General elections, Congress leader and Assam CM Tarun Gogoi said that BJP indulged in EVM fraud.

- In the latest, after 2017 UP assembly polls, Mayawati has claimed that it was only because of EVM machines being tampered with that BJP has emerged victorious.