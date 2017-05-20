LIVE NOW
EVM Tampering Row Live: EC's Hackathon on June 3; Each Party Can Send 3 Names

News18.com | May 20, 2017, 4:09 PM IST
Event Highlights

The Election Commission will hold the much-awaited hackathon from June 3 where technocrats and representatives of political parties will be invited to try and hack into its Electronic Voting Machines. The open challenge is the poll panel's attempt to counter the Aam Aadmi Party which claims that EVMs were rigged to favour the BJP in recent assembly elections in five states and MCD polls in Delhi.

Stay tuned for live updates:

May 20, 2017 4:16 pm (IST)

The political parties willing to participate in the EVM challenge must mandatorily confirm their interest to ECI by 5 pm, on 26th May, 2017.

 

 



May 20, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

Circumstances under which the challenger might fail (part-I):

 



May 20, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)


Circumstances under which the challenger might fail:



May 20, 2017 4:09 pm (IST)

Replacement of internal circuit of EVMs is not possible...Our EVMs have strong technological features and are tamper- proof...No manipulation of EVM is possible, asserts EC


May 20, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

The challenege is likely to remain open for five days: Zaidi.

 

 



May 20, 2017 4:03 pm (IST)

EVM Challenge open to national & state parties  can nominate 3 authorised persons, will need to confirm their interest by 5 pm on 26 May: CEC


May 20, 2017 4:01 pm (IST)



May 20, 2017 4:00 pm (IST)

EC to organise EVM challenge beginning June 3, invites political parties to prove EVMs can be tampered with.


May 20, 2017 3:53 pm (IST)

Don't consider hackathon a prestige issue: Zaidi


May 20, 2017 3:48 pm (IST)

ECI machines are far more superior than machines used by the rest of the world... Our machine's data is far more secure than the voting machines used abroad...says Zaidi


May 20, 2017 3:44 pm (IST)

Trojan Horse (a key press sequence) can't be inserted into EVMs since chip on EVM is one-time programmable & doesn't have a Wi-fi chip: Zaidi


May 20, 2017 3:42 pm (IST)

There is no possibility of tampering of machines during transport or when they are kept in storage house... The EC officers keep an eye on the EVMs when they are transfered, says Zaidi


May 20, 2017 3:39 pm (IST)

If an outsider tries to operate the EVM its makes the machines inoperative, says EC


May 20, 2017 3:35 pm (IST)

As Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi says parties yet to submit proof of EVM tampering, AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweets his reply
 
 



May 20, 2017 3:32 pm (IST)

The commission will further welcome suggestions and complains related to EVMS... The commissions will make sure that they don't give a fine line of doubt in the mind of the people... EC rubbishes the claims of EVMs getting tampered... All the machines are stand alone machines, They can't get connected to the internet, there is no chance of hacking...There is no frequency receiver... Therefore, no tampering can be done via wireless devices, says Zaidi


May 20, 2017 3:26 pm (IST)

All future elections will be held with VVPAT along with EVMs across polling stations, to bring in transparency: Naseem Zaidi, CEC


May 20, 2017 3:25 pm (IST)

After the all-party meeting,  the commissions welcomed the suggestions provided by the party. The EC further specified that it doesn't have any favourites. EC has also taken an account of the complaints which they received. 


May 20, 2017 3:22 pm (IST)

The EC has received complaints and few suggestions related to EVM post five-state elections. The commissions asked the complainers to provide them with adequate proof related to tampering.

 


May 20, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)

Election Commissions press conference on EVM chaired by Nasim Zaidi has begun in New Delhi


May 20, 2017 2:45 pm (IST)

Professor Rajat Moona, director IIT Kharagpur and a member of EC tech committee on EVM speaks to CNN-News18's Sumit Pande : "Once you change the motherboard, it's no longer EVM. As far as software is concerned any access to make alterations in the software is burnt at the time of manufacturing. The chip is non-rewritable"


May 20, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

RECAP | Saurabh Bhardwaj, who led the charge in demonstrating how EVMs can be tampered with, said: "If match fixing in cricket is a truth, then EVM tampering is also a truth."


May 20, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

RECAP | Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla questioned the EVM stunt by AAP and asked where did the machines come from." Heard a demonstration was made in Delhi Assembly how EVMs can be hacked....My question is where did these machines come from?" said Chawla. Chawla said, surely, these machines cannot be the ones issued by the EC.


May 20, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

 

Click to read | Prototype EVM Used By AAP, Let Them Prove at Hackathon: EC Source
May 20, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

How are EVM’s safeguarded against fraud?

Every EVM has an identity number attached to it, which is recorded in the Election Commission’s database. This ID is cross-checked against the database when it is being transported to and from the election booth. This process is done before the counting of votes begins. The machines are guarded by central forces between the period of voting and counting.


May 20, 2017 10:10 am (IST)

How did Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) come into the picture?

The Supreme Court in October 8, 2013, on a PIL by Subramanian Swamy, directed the EC to introduce the VVPAT system in a phased manner so that full implementation is achieved by 2019. It was done to ensure free and fair polls as it would aid in resolving disputes if any. On a national level, the system was introduced in 8 of 543 parliamentary constituencies during the 2014 general elections. It was used in 516 polling stations across eight states. The system first experimented in 2013 Nagaland by-polls.


May 20, 2017 10:05 am (IST)

 

Here’s a timeline of elections when allegations against EVMs surfaced:

- 2009 General Elections: BJP, through Subramanian Swamy, had alleged that if the party doesn’t perform well then it would, primarily be due to the fact that the EVMs “could have been tampered with”. 

- 2009 Odisha elections – Senior Congress leader JB Patnaik alleged that the BJD had won the election by bribing candidates and tampering EVMs.

- In 2014 General elections, Congress leader and Assam CM Tarun Gogoi said that BJP indulged in EVM fraud. 

- In the latest, after 2017 UP assembly polls, Mayawati has claimed that it was only because of EVM machines being tampered with that BJP has emerged victorious. 


May 20, 2017 10:03 am (IST)

What’s the machine made of?

It’s a single unit machine, which works on batteries without any network connectivity. They are made up of two machines, one is the control unit and the other is the balloting unit. A presiding officer is in charge of the control unit and once the vote is ready to be cast, the officer activates the balloting unit. The voter then presses a button to register their vote for a particular candidate. The machine can record 64 different candidates at one point of time. The maximum number of votes that can be recorded in one machine is 3,840.


May 20, 2017 10:02 am (IST)


When were EVMs first used in India?

The machines were first introduced in 1982 in the bye-election to Parur Assembly constituency of Kerala for 50 polling stations.


May 20, 2017 10:01 am (IST)

What is an Electronic Voting Machine?

It is a simple electronic device used to record votes. EVMs have been part and parcel of elections in India since 1999 and was adopted across all polls from 2004. It seeks to reduce time in casting vote and declaring results. Of course, from an environmental point of view, it helps save paper.


May 20, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

Senior officials of the Election Commission appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Personnel and said the EVMs are tamper-proof and very reliable. Over the last 23 years, the commission has successfully conducted 107 Assembly and three Lok Sabha elections using EVMs, officials told the panel. Since September 2013, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines have also been used in the various state assembly and Parliamentary constituencies for enhanced transparency and credibility in the voting process, they said.

 

 


May 20, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

RECAP |  At an all-party meeting on May 12, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had said political parties had to demonstrate their claim that EVMs used in the recent assembly polls could have been tampered with. In 2009, the Commission had held out a similar challenge when it demonstrated the functioning of EVMs brought in from various parts of the country to Vigyan Bhavan.


May 20, 2017 8:22 am (IST)

RECAP | The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had alleged that EVMs were tampered with in the February-March assembly elections in five states and the just-concluded Delhi civic polls. The AAP has demanded that the poll panel returns to the paper ballot system, where people can ink their choices on a sheet of paper. 


May 20, 2017 8:21 am (IST)

The Election Commission had dismissed this assertion outright saying the machine used by Bhardwaj was a prototype of an EC-EVM and therefore could be used to demonstrate "any magic" or tampering. The EC will also demonstrate the use of EVMs and paper trail machines at a media conference on Saturday. "We will announce the schedule for this challenge to EVMs tomorrow (Saturday)," an EC spokesman had said on Friday.


May 20, 2017 8:20 am (IST)

The Election Commission will on Saturday announce the date for the much-awaited hackathon after a live demonstration of its own to prove that its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are tamper-proof. The demonstration comes weeks after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed to have successfully hacked into an EVM when its MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, gave a point-by-point demonstration on ways to rig the voting machine at a special session of the Delhi Assembly.

 


