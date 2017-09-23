Ex-BJP Corporator Lodges Corruption Complaint Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

A former BJP corporator has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.The complainant, NR Ramesh, has also named Bangalore Development Minister, KJ George and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner, Manjunath Prasad.The complaint further states that BBMP officials, along with state government authorities have misused public funds of the solid waste management department.According to Ramesh, Rs 385 crores were allotted in 2016, while in 2017, the allotted funds are Rs 1,067 crores — a whopping increment of Rs 682 crores within a year.In the past one year, only the salaries paid to Pourakarmikas have gone up from Rs 11,500 to Rs 17,053, while the other expenses remain the same.“Moreover, the Pourakarmikas are also not receiving their salaries. There is a nexus between BBMP officials, contractors and those in power. Where is this additional Rs 682 crore? This money has gone to the politicians,” Ramesh said.Karnataka BJP, on the other hand, has planned to stage a protest on Wednesday and gherao the BBMP building.NR Ramesh said that till date there have been 44 complaints filed against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, but there has been no FIR so far.“I will approach the Karnataka High Court if ACB fails to register a FIR. I myself have filed 11 complaints so far and there has been no progress in any of the cases. I am forced to approach the court and ask them to instruct the ACB to start an investigation,” added Ramesh.