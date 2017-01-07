Ex-serviceman Shot Dead in Gurugram
Representative image
Gurgaon: A 50-year-old ex-serviceman was on Saturday shot dead by an unidentified bike-borne assailant near his residence in Gurgaon.
Police said the incident took place at around 9 AM when the ex-serviceman Subhash was at his under-construction plot near his residence in Badshahpur village.
According to police, Subhash daily offered prayers at the temple built on his under-construction plot.He was coming back after prayers when the bike-borne assailant fired six to seven rounds at him.
"Subhash received six to seven bullet wounds. Prima facie it appears to be a case of old enmity. We are investigating all possible angles," ACP-Manish Sehgal (PRO) Gurgaon Police said.
Subhash was taken to a nearby private hospital by locals where he was declared dead on arrival. The body has been sent for postmortem.
Recommended For You
- dethronedSania Mirza Wins Brisbane Women's Doubles Title But Loses No.1 Rank
- Birthday Special10 Films Of Irrfan Khan That Prove He Never Shies Away From Experimenting
- New Mustang in townFord Mustang Has Got a New Owner: Rajnikanth's Son in Law Dhanush
- Ignis' special emojiPrior to Maruti Suzuki Ignis Launch, Twitter Releases Ignis Emoji
- #PowerfulThis Woman's Poem On Bengaluru Mass Molestation Is Winning The Internet