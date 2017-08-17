Ex-Supreme Court Judge to Get Rs 1 Lakh Per Sitting in Love Jihad Probe

In order to “guide” the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in probing alleged cases of ‘Love Jihad’, former Supreme Court judge R V Raveendran will be paid a compensation of Rs 1 lakh per sitting at Bengaluru and Rs 2 lakh per day for travelling outside the city.A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar fixed the remuneration in its final order released on Wednesday evening.“Mr. Justice RV Raveendran shall be paid a consolidated fee of Rs.1,00,000/- (Rupees one lakh only) for a sitting with National Investigation Agency at Bangalore, and Rs.2,00,000/- (Rupees Two lakhs only) per day for travelling outside Bangalore, apart from reimbursement of all travelling, boarding, lodging and secretarial expenses, while discharging the responsibility entrusted to him,” stated the order.The Supreme Court further states that the Government of India shall reimburse the expenses to Justice Raveendran within two weeks from the date of submission of the bills by him.The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a probe by the NIA into a case where the marriage of a Hindu woman to a Muslim man after her conversion was annulled by the Kerala High Court as it amounted to ‘Love Jihad’.The retired judge was roped in to supervise the NIA probe after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the Muslim husband in this case, raised doubts over independence and credibility of the agency.He contended that the NIA had made several U-turns in the recent past, signifying the agency could not be relied on.To dispel this apprehension, the bench said a former judge of the SC could supervise the investigation. The Court first suggested the name of retired judge K S Radhakrishnan but Sibal did not agree to it and then Raveendran's name was finalised.