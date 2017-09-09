Exam Mantra: From Frentic to Being at Peace

It's September and with each passing day exams are coming closer and students are becoming restive. Some have already planned their preparation strategies, while others are still in the process. Well planned strategies do give the students an effective edge in the exams and it is never late to devise a plan and work according to it without being disturbed or distracted by the opinions of others specially peers.From time immemorial, in India, parents always pressurize their children to score above 90% in their exams and are expected to be excellent in academics instead of extra- curricular activities. A typical Indian parent, especially if you happen to be in Class 10th or 12th, expects that you sit on the first bench, be friends with the toppers and score 99%.Not surprisingly, according to survey done by UNICEF, 90% of the students suffer from 'study pressure' and 'exam anxiety'. Taking too much pressure is just like taking something 'upto our ears'. Even if a student has not started his/her studies seriously yet, now is the time to go ahead because it's never too late. Studying patiently and covering topics gradually is the simplest thing which a student can do and there are no shortcuts to that.- Have a balanced and nutritious diet, reduce the amount of fast food you eat because it makes your mind work slow and thinking fussy.- Never skip your breakfast. It is, indeed the most important meal of the day and helps your brain be attentive while retaining information and improving your concentration level.- Be an early riser because mind is more active and absorbs maximum information in the wee hours.- Don't forget to exercise or practice yoga and thus maintain your physical and mental health. Exercise helps to generate feel good chemicals called endrophins, which help you feel relaxed and positive all day. It also increases your self esteem and productivity. Yoga helps in keeping the mind alert and focused.- Make a timetable and devote time accordingly for each and every subject. Study for at least 4-6 hours post school and create space for some breaks in between.- Practice all diagrams, sums, numerical and formulas properly. Make flowcharts, as it helps you in remembering concepts efficiently.- Do practice previous year question papers.- Seek Almighty's blessings on the exam day and be calm and tension free before starting your exam. Why to fear, if you have studied thoroughly and with dedication?- Do not panic if you find the question paper difficult; first attempt the easy ones and then get back to the difficult ones later.- As it is said "Well begun is half done". So start now and it will be a smooth sailing for you during the exams. Follow the tips mentioned above and let the spark inside shine through your efforts and push you to come out with flying colors.