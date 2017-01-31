Explainer: Everything You Wanted to Know About the Economic Survey

The Economic Survey 2016-17 will be tabled in Parliament later on Tuesday and be made available to the public soon after. News18 has put together an explainer.

Q. What is the economic survey?

A. It is the flagship economic document prepared by the Finance Ministry. It reviews the state of the economy in the financial year gone by and provides an outline for the year ahead. It is hence a source of policy ideas.

Q. Who prepares the survey?

A. The report is authored by the chief economic adviser, currently Arvind Subramaniam, After reporting inputs from senior Finance Ministry officials, the final version is approved by the Finance Secretary and the Minister.

Q. When it is presented?

A. The survey is tabled in Parliament a day before the Union Budget is unveiled. This happens during the budget session.

Q. Why is it presented before the budget?

A. The survey is an assessment of the economy and the financial developments of the year gone by. It is released in advance so that a context to the budge can be provided. It sets the tone to the budget.