Explosion in Illegal Firecracker Unit in Kanpur, Two Dead

An explosion ripped through a two-storey house on Wednesday in Maharajur area where an illegal firecracker factory was allegedly being run, leaving two persons dead and three injured.Firecrackers were allegedly being illegally manufactured and stored in the house, which was completely destroyed in the blast. A few adjoining houses were also damaged in the incident, the police said.Neeraj, 25, and Meraj, 30, who were in the building at the time of the explosion, died, Superintendent of Police (Rural) J P Singh said.Three others were injured and admitted to a hospital, he said, adding the condition of one of them was stated to be critical.Local police and paramilitary personnel have joined the relief and rescue operation at the site in Sarsaul. Teams of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and forensic experts have also reached there, Singh said.IG (Kanpur zone) Alok Singh said, "In the initial probe it came to light that firecrackers were being manufactured in the house and also stored there."The actual reason behind explosion will be known only after the investigation is complete. We have got information that Neeraj was the owner of the house."