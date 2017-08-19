Explosion Rocks Darjeeling Hills; No Casualties, Several Shops Damaged

An explosion rocked Darjeeling late on Friday. No one has been injured but several shops were completely damaged.A large contingent of police force led by Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaturvedi rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.The blast took place in front of the Old Super Market near Singamari Motor Syndicate, close to the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) office.Speaking to News18, Mohan Lama, a local resident in Darjeeling said, “We were watching TV when we heard a loud explosion. It was deafening. My wife and children all panicked. We were scared. We could not sleep for the whole night out of fear.”“Local police came to our locality and questioned few local people.”A senior police officer said, “Preliminary inquiry revealed that it was Improvised Explosive Device (IED). It seems a handiwork of some local criminal. A team from forensic science department visited the blast site and collected few samples.”So far there is no reaction from GJM leaders about the blast.For the last two months, Darjeeling is under indefinite strike as GJM demanding for a separate state of Gorkhaland. Series of violent protests reported in these two months and several people were killed in clashes with the police.