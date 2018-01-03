GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Eyewitness Accounts: How Violence and Chaos Gripped the Mumbai And Suburbs

Mumbai continues to suffer due to the Maharashtra bandh. Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday.

Bodhisattva Sen Roy | News18@insenroy

Updated:January 3, 2018, 1:32 PM IST
It is a tense day for Mumbai and Mumbaikars. A bandh called by Dalit groups has brought them at loggerheads with dominant caste groups, mainly the Marathas, leading to widespread tension and violence. The strife began on Monday when Dalits gathered in large numbers in the town of Bhima-Koregaon, 30 km from Pune, to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a battle that saw Dalit soldiers defeat an army of upper caste Peshwas. The clashes then spilt into other parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

Mumbai continues to suffer due to the Maharashtra bandh. Trains have been halted for brief periods in Virar, Goregaon, and Thane; Schools are declaring a holiday. People who had no option but to step out of their homes, took to Twitter to show what is happening on the streets of the Maximum City.



