Failed to File ITR by August 5th? Here's How to Do it in 8 Steps

The revised deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for the Financial Year 2016-2017 was August 5th.You were required to file the ITR under section 139(1) in case you were filing it before August 5th but now that you've missed the deadline you'll be required to file it under section 139(4). Also remember that if after the deduction of advance tax and TDS, there is some amount of tax that is left, you will have to pay a penal interest of 1% per month however if you pay the due amount before the due date you can evade this penal interest.The procedure, however, remains the same as is the procedure for filing the in time ITR. You can either file it completely online directly or by uploading the initially downloaded java/excel sheet wherein you've filled the details asked for.Given below is a step by step guide for the completely online mode for individuals have to use Form 1 or 4 for Assessment Year 2017-18:: Log onto the official website for filing e-returns and click on "Login here", this link takes you directly to the "Login Here" page where you will be asked for a few details like user ID i.e. your PAN no. along with password, date of birth and the captcha code. https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/e-Filing/UserLogin/LoginHome.htmlOnce you've entered the details on this web page click on "Submit" which will take you to your account.: Once you're into your account, you need to click the "e-file" option and further "Prepare and submit ITR online" option has to be clicked on.: Be very careful while selecting the option under relevant form and assessment year because you’re filing the returns beyond the deadline.: You will be redirected to the ITR Form page after you have entered the requisite details mentioned under Step 3 and submitted the same: When you're on the web-page with the ITR form displaying in front of you, be sure to select "After due date U/S 139(4)" option under the "Return filed under section..." tab to avoid any rejection: Cross-check the details entered by you by selecting "Preview and Submit" option.: Verification of the ITR by you after the final submission is extremely necessary because unless that's done it won't be valid. You have 6 options to e-verify your ITR. You can either do it via your Aadhar, Net Banking, OTP, or you can also send an acknowledgement copy also known as "ITR-V" to CPC, Bengaluru.: The processing of your ITR will start soon after the IT department receives your verification of ITR and you will be notified about the same through SMS and E-mail.