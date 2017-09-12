Fake Baba Row: Baba Hits Out at Akhada Parishad Over Tag

Soon after the release of a list of ‘fake’ babas and self-proclaimed godmen by All India Akhada Parishad, one of those who feature in the list, Kushmuni Baba from Allahabad has now opened fire on the Akhada Parishad itself.Raising questions on the Akhada Parishad, Kushmuni Baba aka Kushmuni Swarup has alleged that there were corruption charges on sadhus of the Parishad itself.“The akhadas have now become a centre of illicit activities. People associated with all the akhadas are corrupt. There should be a proper investigation done on these bodies. These people offer the post of Mahamandaleshwar after taking a lot of money,” he said.Attacking the All India Akhada Parishad, Kushmuni Baba added, “I am married and my full name is Brahmarishi Acharya Kushmuni Swarup. The akhada is now the largest centre of misconduct and dirty works. None of the members of Akhada Parishad can give prove their ‘Brahmachari’ status and I can guarantee it. At the same time, they also promote narcotics like charas, ganja and cannabis.”An agitated Kushmuni Baba didn’t just stop at that and also raised questions on the head of Akhada Parishad, Acharya Narendra Giri.He said, “Acharya Narendra Giri is a corrupt man and is against religion. Society should boycott these people. A lot of money is spent on the ‘shahi snans’ at these akhadas and it is the taxpayer’s money that should not be wasted on such events.”Speaking exclusively to News18, Acharya Narendra Giri, on the other hand said, “We met CM Yogi Adityanath and handed him a list of 14 fake godmen and have requested him to take appropriate action against these people. We have also requested the chief minister to ban these fake babas in the Ardhkumbh which is to be held in 2019 in Allahabad.”Meanwhile, Jyoti Giri, a follower of Kushmuni Baba, who also happens to be a lawyer, has served a legal notice to All India Akhada Parishad on including Kuhsmuni Baba’s name in the list of ‘fake’ babas.Sources suggest, Kushmuni will also serve a legal notice to All India Akhada Parishad soon.On another note, Narendra Giri said that they have also have requested the CM to rename the city of Allahabad to Prayagraj.