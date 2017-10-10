GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fake Currency Notes Act as Oxygen to Terrorism, Says Rajnath Singh

Inaugurating the new headquarters of the National Investigation Agency, the Union Home Minister said no civilised country can accept the growth of terrorism on its soil.

Updated:October 10, 2017, 1:44 PM IST
File photo of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)
New Delhi: High-quality fake currency notes act as oxygen to terrorism, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Inaugurating the new headquarters of the National Investigation Agency here, he said no civilised country can accept the growth of terrorism on its soil.

He also termed terrorism a "curse" that no civilised country can accept.

"Fake currency contributes to the rise of terrorism and high-quality fake currency notes act as oxygen to terrorism," he said.
