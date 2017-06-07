Fake Doctor Who Was Awarded by President Arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata: Till a few weeks ago, ‘Doctor Babu’ Subhendu Bhattacharya was revered in the small locality in Howrah’s Ramrajatalla Kedarnath Bhattacharya Lane.

He offered free treatment to the poor, was a troubleshooter in the locality and did a lot of social work. His fame grew further when he received an award from President Pranab Mukherjee during inauguration of 6th Dr Malati Allen Nobel Award in Kolkata on May 19.

But the limelight that came with the award also shed light on his long list of cons. It turned out that the ‘highly-qualified’ doctor was a fraud who had been playing with the lives of thousands of people in the name of providing affordable health care.

CBI officers arrested Bhattacharya from his house in Ramrajatalla on June 2 for using a fake registration number and fake degrees. He had been on the scanner of the agency since two weeks and was nabbed after being on the run.

Sleuths said they are still probing how he managed to receive an award from the President. Sources said the 38-year-old had claimed to be the Guinness World Record Holder as the youngest member of the Royal Colleges of Physicians (MRCP, UK) and was given a lifetime achievement award at the ceremony in Kolkata.

Those who know him since his school and college days say that he was highly ambitious and always wanted to become a doctor. “He was obsessed with fame. He has a fear of failure. He used to think big but we never thought that he will land himself in this mess,” an old friend said.

A quick look at his Facebook profile is enough to impress anyone. In his profile he claimed to be member, Sub-Committee for Medicine/ Physiology at Nobel Foundation, Freelance Researcher cum Advisor at QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, Research Report Reviewer at American College of Physicians (ACP).

He also claimed to be a joint secretary, Howrah Medical Club.

His list of degrees is even longer and he claimed to have studied at Royal College of Physicians, London, American Public Health Association at University of Wisconsin-Madison, Stanford University School of Medicine: Center of Excellence, University of Oxford, Harvard Medical School, School of Clinical Medicine at University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and at last the Calcutta National Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata.

Bhattacharya was exposed after a city-based doctor Ayan Bhattacharya lodged a complaint with the Bantra police station in Howrah that he is using his registration number to run a private nursing home - Kalpana Women and Child Care in Ramrajatalla – against the norms.

Immediately, the local police swung in to action and alerted the MCI. “During internal inquiry we have found that he has fake degrees and we informed the CID,” Nirmal Maji, chairman of the West Bengal Medical Council, said.

“This is an alarming situation and the CID has already seized his nursing home in Howrah. He played with the lives of so many people. This is a heinous crime and he will be punished as per law,” Maji added.