Family of Man Who Led to Busting of Kidney Racket Are a Worried Lot

New Delhi: A 23-year-old MBA student, who helped the Delhi Police in busting an interstate kidney racket leading to the arrest of four accused, said that his family is worried after knowing that he was involved in a secret operation with the police.

Jaideep Sharma, who is pursuing MBA from Symbiosis in Pune, had googled about how one could earn money by donating kidney after his friend Rajesh had mentioned about it.

After Rajesh disappeared, Sharma decided to find out what happened to him and contacted the middlemen.

"I had met Rajesh at the MBA coaching centre in Jaipur.

Since we both belong to Sikar, we bonded in a month's time. He had mentioned about selling his kidney but he disappeared last year," Sharma told PTI.

After Jaideep googled about donating kidney, he was contacted by the middlemen, who after confirming that he was a willing donor, called him to Delhi in April.

On April 13, Jaideep met Delhi Police's crime branch officials, along with a news channel reporter, to expose the racket.

He was given spy devices and what followed was 40 days of recording and surveillance.

However, during these 40 days, Jaideep recorded everything that happened - right from his interactions with the accused to his interview with the panel of doctors at the hospital.

Praveer Ranjan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said that they have close to 200 hours of recorded material that will strengthen their case.

Jaideep said that he was not scared during the entire operation.

"I underwent close to 23 tests and four litres of blood was extracted from my body. But at no point was I scared since I knew the police was keeping a close watch on my movements," he said.

He was also made to meet the family of the person, who was supposed to receive a kidney from him.

The family of the recipient belonged to Andhra Pradesh and Jaideep was given a new identity by the accused so that he could be passed off as a relative. His look was also given a "makeover" and he was given a haircut to resemble the son of the recipient which cost Rs 2,600, police said.

Fake IDs like Aadhaar card and voter card, in the name of Polepeddy Snayna Podma Phani Kumar, were prepared for Jaideep.

Yesterday, the accused were arrested and now Jaideep's family has also come to know about what he was doing in Delhi.

"I had lied to my family and told them that I am attending coaching classes in Delhi. But now that they know what I am here for, they are scared and have also scolded me," he said.