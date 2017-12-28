Farmer Abducted, Tortured by Own Kin Over Water Sharing Dispute

A middle-aged farmer from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh was abducted and tortured by his own kin before being dumped in Madhya Pradesh.The incident occurred allegedly because the farmer asked his brother to pay for the water he asked for from his source.The victim, 40-year-old farmer Murat Singh Yadav, was found dumped in a Chhatarpur village in Madhya Pradesh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.“Following a call, our team had found a man with both his hands tied with a cloth on Tuesday morning. The team rescued him and admitted him to a nearby hospital. The man had identified himself as Murat Singh, a native of Jhansi in UP,” Chhatarpur City SP Rakesh Sankhwar said.“On probing further, we found that UP police had already registered an FIR over disappearance of Singh. We have noted his details and are coordinating with UP police for further action,” he added.Murat said that he was abducted by his brother Charan Singh, his two sons and two others from his village 12 days ago. Following partition of ancestral property between the two, Charan wanted to use water from Murat’s well without paying for it and this caused bad blood between the two.Initially, the accused locked me inside their house for a day and later took me to jungle, Murat claimed, adding that he was beaten regularly by captors who gave him food only some of the days he spent in captivity.“After my condition deteriorated, they dumped me in Chhatarpur village after tying my hands and blindfolding me,” he said.The area falls in the Bundelkhand region, which straddles MP and UP. It is a dry region which has been facing a drought with water sources drying up even in mid-winter, forcing locals to migrate.“Water bodies in Bundelkhand have been neglected. This year the region saw 700 ml of rainfall but there were no efforts made to hold on to it. As a result, the locals are not able to find potable water even in December,” Sanjay Singh, National convener, Jal-Jan Jodo Abhiyan, said.