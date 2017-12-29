Farmer Commits Suicide in MP, Family Carries Body in a Cot After Being Denied Ambulance

The family of a farmer who committed suicide had to carry his body to the hospital in a cot after they were not provided with an ambulance in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.Dhaniram Kushwah, 28, ended life by hanging self reportedly due to financial constraints on Friday.The family had called up the district hospital for an ambulance but as the vehicle did not turn up, they kept the body on a cot and carried it on their shoulders till the district hospital.Farmers in Tikamgarh, which is part of the Bundelkhand region, are struggling following repeated droughts which left the region gasping for water.While Dhaniram’s father Mitthulal owned some land, the family could not cultivate it due to a water shortage and Dhaniram worked as a farm labourer.Of late, odd-farming jobs dried up due to the drought and the young farmer had tough time feeding his family which consists of his wife, three kids and his elderly parents. Unable to bear the stress, Dhaniram hanged himself from a tree.Mitthulal told News18 that his son was having a hard time finding work of late. Ghanshaym, brother of the deceased claimed that with no water available, they could not grow anything on their farmland this year.We had received information about Mitthulal Kushwah’s son committing suicide in Prithvipur and we have registered an inquest, Prithvipur police station in charge CS Parihar said.Meanwhile, another farmer, Dwaraka Prasad Sanodia, attempted suicide by hanging self to a tree in Seoni as he was fed up of non-availability of power supply to his farm. Onlookers, however, acted swiftly and saved the man.