Farmer Protest Live: 8 Days On, Curfew Relaxed in MP's Mandsaur District

Jun 9, 2017 9:01 am (IST)

Farmer protests spread to new areas of MP

Farmer protests on Thursday spilled over to new areas of Madhya Pradesh even as the epicentre of the agitation, Mandsaur, remained relatively peaceful, on a day when Congress leader made an attempt to reach here which was scuttled as he was detained before entering the district.

While curfew continued in Mandsaur, except for a two-hour relaxation, incidents of arson were reported from Shajapur and Dhar districts in the western part of the state on the eighth day of the agitation for loan waiver and better crop price. While a truck and two motorbikes were torched by protesters on the Mumbai-Agra highway (NH-3) in Shajapur district, stones were hurled at police personnel in Shajapur town, which witnessed the farmers' unrest for the first time.

Police fired tear gas and lathi charged a stone-pelting mob near the local market in Shajapur. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed in Shajapur town under Section 144 of the CrPC.