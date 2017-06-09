Farmer Protest Live: 8 Days On, Curfew Relaxed in MP's Mandsaur District

Event Highlights
Curfew was on Friday relaxed for the day in Mandsaur city and Pipliamandi as the situation in the areas hit by violent protests by farmers improved. SP Manoj Kumar Singh said authorities decided to relax curfew from 10 am to 6 pm as the situation has improved.
However, no protest, rally or demonstration will be allowed during the curfew relaxation period, police said. Mandsaur, the epicentre of the agitation, has remained relatively peaceful even as farmer protests have spilled over to new areas of Madhya Pradesh.
Stay tuned for Live updates.
Sachin Pilot speaks to CNN-News18:
We wanted to give our condolences to the family fo the deceased and appeal for peace and harmony in the district. But unfortunately, we were arrested... None of the leaders took the initiative to go and have a word with them... There is a political vacuum that's why we wanted to go there..we are not the law breaker.
RECAP | The authorities also prevented Rahul Gandhi and a number of other Congress leaders from entering Mandsaur. Gandhi travelled by air, by car, by motorcycle and by foot from Delhi to Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh via Rajasthan before he was detained and arrested in Naya Gaon, about 70 kms from Mandsaur. He slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the problems being faced by the farmers, evoking a sharp response from the BJP which termed his visit to Mandsaur as a "photo opportunity".
RECAP | In Mandsaur district where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday, Rapid Action Force (RAF), the anti-riot paramilitary force rushed by the Centre, was deployed this morning. The Centre had rushed 1,100 personnel of the RAF to the violence-hit state on Thursday. At least 56 people have been arrested and over 100 detained in connection with violence during the farmers agitation here, police said.
Farmer protests spread to new areas of MP
Farmer protests on Thursday spilled over to new areas of Madhya Pradesh even as the epicentre of the agitation, Mandsaur, remained relatively peaceful, on a day when Congress leader made an attempt to reach here which was scuttled as he was detained before entering the district.
While curfew continued in Mandsaur, except for a two-hour relaxation, incidents of arson were reported from Shajapur and Dhar districts in the western part of the state on the eighth day of the agitation for loan waiver and better crop price. While a truck and two motorbikes were torched by protesters on the Mumbai-Agra highway (NH-3) in Shajapur district, stones were hurled at police personnel in Shajapur town, which witnessed the farmers' unrest for the first time.
Police fired tear gas and lathi charged a stone-pelting mob near the local market in Shajapur. Following the incident, prohibitory orders were imposed in Shajapur town under Section 144 of the CrPC.
