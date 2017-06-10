GET APP News18 APP
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Farmer Protest Live: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Begins 'Peace Fast', His Govt Says No Loan Waiver

News18.com | June 10, 2017, 11:59 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is sitting on a fast for “restoration of peace” at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal where he has invited agitating farmers for talks. The killing of six farmers in police firing in the state’s Mandsaur district has fuelled protests for higher minimum support prices and loan waivers in several other states.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 10, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)

Jun 10, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Congress Dubs Shivraj's 'Peace Fast' as Drama

Congress dubbed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for "restoration of peace" as 'drama'. 

State Congress' chief spokesperson K K Mishra said Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a "nautanki" (drama), an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that "set the state on fire".

"Though he is trying to send a message that he is doing Gandhi-giri (using a Gandhian way), it is absolutely not so. He neither sat at the foot of the statue of Gandhi nor did he garland the statue before launching his 'nautanki'," Mishra said.

"He should remember that (demon king) Ravana is burnt every year at the Dussehra Maidan," the Congress leader said.

 


Jun 10, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)


Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, farmers have called off their protest after meeting Chief Minister E Palaniswami. They have given the state government two months to meet their demands.


Jun 10, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)


The majority of our population is dependent on agriculture. The state can't progress without farmers: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan 


Jun 10, 2017 12:03 pm (IST)

Even as Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins his 'peace fast' for the solidarity of the state, farmers hold road blockade agitation at NH 12 in Rajgarh district of MP.


Jun 10, 2017 11:28 am (IST)

Jun 10, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins fast for Solidarity

Madhya Pradesh Chief Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan begins fast at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal for restoring peace within the state. Chouhan is accompanied with his wife Sadhna. 

Chouhan, clad in kurta-pajama and a Nehru jacket, sat on fast at a pandal erected at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's Dussehra Maiden at around 11 am after former chief minister Kailash Joshi put a 'tilak' on his forehead. 

On Friday, Chouhan at a press conference at his official residence announced that he will sit on an indefinite fast for restoration of peace. "I will sit on indefinite fast from 11 am tomorrow at Dussehra Maidan for restoration of peace." 

 

 


Jun 10, 2017 11:11 am (IST)

The Madhya Pradesh government is non-committal on farm loan waivers. State Agriculture Minister Gauri Shankar Bisen says waiver would be “unjust” to farmers who have been duly paying interest on their loans.


Jun 10, 2017 10:38 am (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh speaks on the current situation in the state: Congress made false allegations. The CM is doing what is right and he is doing this to calm down the situation


Jun 10, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan‏ tweets: "We are all the sons of the soil, non-violence is what we Indians follow, then why are we resorting to violence, The violence is affecting our own."



Jun 10, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

Jun 10, 2017 8:39 am (IST)


Shivraj Singh to Observe Fast, Invites Farmers For Talks

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that he was ready to talk to farmers to reach a peaceful end to what has been an ever-spiralling farmers' crisis in the state. The chief minister also said that he will observe a fast at the Dussehra Maidan from Saturday, 11 AM onwards. "People can come and discuss everything with me. I will be available until we reach a conclusion."

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said that his government had done a lot for the farmers. We understand the problems farmers face, the CM said. Chief minister alleged that the crisis was being fuelled by "anti-social elements".


Jun 10, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

 

Cong warns of Gujarat-wide protests over farmers' issues

Congress in Gujarat warned of launching state-wide protests if the "pro-industrialist" BJP-led state government failed to address the demands of the farmers.

Former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Siddharth Patel and his supporters on Friday held a sit-in protest outside the Vadodara District Collector office in Raopura area in support of various demands of farmers.

"The Gujarat government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been adopting the pro-industrialist policy, while farmers in the state are left to suffer," Patel alleged.


Jun 10, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

RECAP:

Congress demands resignation of MP CM over Mandsaur firing

Congress on Friday demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his home minister over the deaths of six farmers in Mandsaur in police firing.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi dubbed the BJP governments at the Centre and state as "Band, Baaja, Bullet" regimes that responded to protesting farmers with bullets instead of providing them remunerative prices for their produce.

Accusing BJP's state and central governments of being "insensitive" towards farmers and their plight, she said this is the reason why farmers were agitating in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.


LOAD MORE
  • 10 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies
    AFG vs WI
    212/6
    50.0 overs
    		 149/10
    44.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    NZ vs BAN
    265/8
    50.0 overs
    		 268/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    IND vs SL
    321/6
    50.0 overs
    		 322/3
    48.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    SA vs PAK
    219/8
    50.0 overs
    		 119/3
    27.0 overs
    Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    ENG vs NZ
    310/10
    49.3 overs
    		 223/10
    44.3 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 87 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.