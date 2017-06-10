Farmer Protest Live: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Begins 'Peace Fast', His Govt Says No Loan Waiver

Jun 10, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

Congress Dubs Shivraj's 'Peace Fast' as Drama

Congress dubbed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's indefinite fast at Dussehra Maidan for "restoration of peace" as 'drama'.

State Congress' chief spokesperson K K Mishra said Chouhan should tell people whether his so-called fast is a "nautanki" (drama), an event or an act of repentance for his misdeeds that "set the state on fire".

"Though he is trying to send a message that he is doing Gandhi-giri (using a Gandhian way), it is absolutely not so. He neither sat at the foot of the statue of Gandhi nor did he garland the statue before launching his 'nautanki'," Mishra said.

"He should remember that (demon king) Ravana is burnt every year at the Dussehra Maidan," the Congress leader said.