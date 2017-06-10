GET APP News18 APP
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Farmer Protest Live: Chouhan to Fast Today as Kisan Stir Intensifies

News18.com | June 10, 2017, 9:04 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will sit on fast today at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal where he has invited agitating farmers for talks. The killing of six farmers in police firing in the state’s Mandsaur district has fuelled protests for higher minimum support prices and loan waivers in several other states.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 10, 2017 9:02 am (IST)

Jun 10, 2017 8:39 am (IST)


Shivraj Singh to Observe Fast, Invites Farmers For Talks

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that he was ready to talk to farmers to reach a peaceful end to what has been an ever-spiralling farmers' crisis in the state. The chief minister also said that he will observe a fast at the Dussehra Maidan from Saturday, 11 AM onwards. "People can come and discuss everything with me. I will be available until we reach a conclusion."

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said that his government had done a lot for the farmers. We understand the problems farmers face, the CM said. Chief minister alleged that the crisis was being fuelled by "anti-social elements".


Jun 10, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

 

Cong warns of Gujarat-wide protests over farmers' issues

Congress in Gujarat warned of launching state-wide protests if the "pro-industrialist" BJP-led state government failed to address the demands of the farmers.

Former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Siddharth Patel and his supporters on Friday held a sit-in protest outside the Vadodara District Collector office in Raopura area in support of various demands of farmers.

"The Gujarat government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been adopting the pro-industrialist policy, while farmers in the state are left to suffer," Patel alleged.


Jun 10, 2017 8:28 am (IST)

 

Congress demands resignation of MP CM over Mandsaur firing

Congress on Friday demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his home minister over the deaths of six farmers in Mandsaur in police firing.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi dubbed the BJP governments at the Centre and state as "Band, Baaja, Bullet" regimes that responded to protesting farmers with bullets instead of providing them remunerative prices for their produce.

Accusing BJP's state and central governments of being "insensitive" towards farmers and their plight, she said this is the reason why farmers were agitating in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.


LOAD MORE
  • 10 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies
    AFG vs WI
    212/6
    50.0 overs
    		 149/10
    44.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    NZ vs BAN
    265/8
    50.0 overs
    		 268/5
    47.2 overs
    Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    IND vs SL
    321/6
    50.0 overs
    		 322/3
    48.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    SA vs PAK
    219/8
    50.0 overs
    		 119/3
    27.0 overs
    Pakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy
    ENG vs NZ
    310/10
    49.3 overs
    		 223/10
    44.3 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 87 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.