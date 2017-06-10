Farmer Protest Live: Chouhan to Fast Today as Kisan Stir Intensifies

Event Highlights
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will sit on fast today at the Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal where he has invited agitating farmers for talks. The killing of six farmers in police firing in the state’s Mandsaur district has fuelled protests for higher minimum support prices and loan waivers in several other states.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Madhya Pradesh farmers' agitation: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sit on fast "for peace" today at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal. #Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/le56Iufbul— ANI (@ANI_news) June 10, 2017
Shivraj Singh to Observe Fast, Invites Farmers For Talks
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that he was ready to talk to farmers to reach a peaceful end to what has been an ever-spiralling farmers' crisis in the state. The chief minister also said that he will observe a fast at the Dussehra Maidan from Saturday, 11 AM onwards. "People can come and discuss everything with me. I will be available until we reach a conclusion."
Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said that his government had done a lot for the farmers. We understand the problems farmers face, the CM said. Chief minister alleged that the crisis was being fuelled by "anti-social elements".
Cong warns of Gujarat-wide protests over farmers' issues
Congress in Gujarat warned of launching state-wide protests if the "pro-industrialist" BJP-led state government failed to address the demands of the farmers.
Former president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Siddharth Patel and his supporters on Friday held a sit-in protest outside the Vadodara District Collector office in Raopura area in support of various demands of farmers.
"The Gujarat government headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has been adopting the pro-industrialist policy, while farmers in the state are left to suffer," Patel alleged.
Congress demands resignation of MP CM over Mandsaur firing
Congress on Friday demanded the resignation of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his home minister over the deaths of six farmers in Mandsaur in police firing.
Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi dubbed the BJP governments at the Centre and state as "Band, Baaja, Bullet" regimes that responded to protesting farmers with bullets instead of providing them remunerative prices for their produce.
Accusing BJP's state and central governments of being "insensitive" towards farmers and their plight, she said this is the reason why farmers were agitating in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.
-
10 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 212/650.0 overs 149/1044.4 oversAfghanistan beat West Indies by 63 runs
-
09 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy NZ vs BAN 265/850.0 overs 268/547.2 oversBangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
-
08 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs SL 321/650.0 overs 322/348.4 oversSri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
-
07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy SA vs PAK 219/850.0 overs 119/327.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy ENG vs NZ 310/1049.3 overs 223/1044.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 87 runs