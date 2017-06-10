Farmer Protest Live: Chouhan to Fast Today as Kisan Stir Intensifies

Jun 10, 2017 8:39 am (IST)



Shivraj Singh to Observe Fast, Invites Farmers For Talks

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that he was ready to talk to farmers to reach a peaceful end to what has been an ever-spiralling farmers' crisis in the state. The chief minister also said that he will observe a fast at the Dussehra Maidan from Saturday, 11 AM onwards. "People can come and discuss everything with me. I will be available until we reach a conclusion."

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said that his government had done a lot for the farmers. We understand the problems farmers face, the CM said. Chief minister alleged that the crisis was being fuelled by "anti-social elements".