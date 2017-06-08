Farmer Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Deceased At MP Border

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch en route to violence-hit Mandsaur where he was to meet families of five people who died in police firing during farmers’ protests on Tuesday. The Congress Vice-president was released later.

The farmers’ agitation has intensified in other parts of the country with around 4,000 villagers taking to the streets in Maharashtra’s Solapur where a farmer hanged himself. The farmers’ union of the Congress is also staging a protest at the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru.

