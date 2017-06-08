Farmer Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Deceased At MP Border

Event Highlights
Sanjay Raut on Radhamohan Singh
Rajnath on Mandsaur
Chouhan's video message
MP CM should resign: Digvijay
Rahul attacks PM
Rahul detained
Rahul tweets
UP farmers warns Yogi
Situation almost normal: Official
Rahul's bike attempt
'Farmers died due to Police firing'
Toll plaza looted
How MP govt caught napping
RAF deployed in MP
SP, Collector transfered
Naidu attacks Cong
Rahul leaves for Mandsaur
Rail route diverted
Govt announced loan settlement
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch en route to violence-hit Mandsaur where he was to meet families of five people who died in police firing during farmers’ protests on Tuesday. The Congress Vice-president was released later.
The farmers’ agitation has intensified in other parts of the country with around 4,000 villagers taking to the streets in Maharashtra’s Solapur where a farmer hanged himself. The farmers’ union of the Congress is also staging a protest at the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru.
Stay tuned for live updates:
Rahul Gandhi leaves after being released from custody #Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/ARyacr2t26— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
I condemn Thiru. Rahul Gandhi's arrest to prevent him from meeting the affected farmers. It is thoroughly undemocratic. @OfficeOfRG— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) June 8, 2017
NDA-BJP ki sarkaar koi aisa kaam nahi karegi jisse kisaan aur aam aadmi ka bharosa tute: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pic.twitter.com/VS6RpjzKpM— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Madhya Pradesh: Curfew relaxed in #Mandsaur from 4 pm to 6 pm today pic.twitter.com/oG948l7LqC— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Mandsaur protest:
- I am a son of a farmer too
- We are very sensitive on farmer's issues
- The government is supporting the farmers in all means
- There are crises...But our state government is capable enough to handle the situation. I appeal to farmers that they should support the state governments... They have promised for solutions
- Investigation is on... We will wait for the report
- Security forces should not be used against farmers -- Our governments can empathise with the farmers
- Some powers have tried to instigate unrest in the states
- Problems are there in every developed country too
Spoke to families of deceased farmers on phone&conveyed my condolences.I'm here to meet them&will not be deterred frm voicing their concerns— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 8, 2017
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's video message on Twitter: My government is for the farmers and the people of MP...I will keep working for them till my death...we have taken many steps for the benefit of farmers....some anti-social elements want to disrupt peace in the state and we will fight them...let's work for MP together
प्रिय बहनों,भाइयों नमस्कार! मेरी सरकार किसानों की सरकार है। जनता की सरकार है। मेरी जब तक साँस चलेगी,जनता और किसानों के लिए काम करता रहूँगा। pic.twitter.com/iICe0mNnmw— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) June 8, 2017
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reacts to farmers' agitation
Welfare of farmers is welfare of country. Country's problems will resolve when farmers become part of agenda of politics: UP CM in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/0uTWlR32Uv— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2017
Rahul Gandhi has been detained
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been detained at Neemuch as he defied police barricades of Mandsaur. Earlier in the day, Rahul rode pillion on a motorcycle and walked some distance to reach Mandsaur from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. As he made his way to the epicentre of the farmers' protest, the local police in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district.
"Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh by road.In Nimaheda town of Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for 5-7 km and reached close to the border. After the bike ride, he walked toward the border, IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava told PTI.
Rahul Gandhi tweets: Rajasthan & MP governments are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP & meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur.
Raj & MP Govts are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP & meeting the families of the #farmers killed in #Mandsaur— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 8, 2017
Address farmer issues or face MP like unrest, Yogi warned
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government must address the basic problems of farmers at the earliest or prepare to face a "Mandsaur-like situation" in the state, a farmer leader said on Thursday. Taking a dig at the crop loan waiver scheme announced by Yogi Adityanath at his first cabinet meeting, Shekhar Dixit, national president of the Rashtriya Kisaan Manch, said the basic issue is of minimum support price that most farmers are unable to get.
"If the Uttar Pradesh government is really serious about addressing the problems and plight of the farmers, then it must start resolving their problems lest a Mandsaur-like situation grip the state and unrest fans out," Dixit told PTI, referring to the violence in Madhya Pradesh where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday.
Give me 2 hrs, we are holding meeting. If situation is better than y'day,will give orders in 1-2 hr: Om Prakash Srivastava, new #Mandsaur DM pic.twitter.com/XmcFuxCEs4— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Mandsaur situation 'almost normal', says official
The situation in Mandsaur, ground zero of the farmer unrest where five people were killed, was "almost normal" today and curfew might be relaxed by evening, a senior official said. Internet services that had been suspended might also be restored, Divisional Commissioner M B Ojha told PTI. "For the last two or three days, farmers were stopping vehicles and setting them on fire. No such incident has been reported today. The situation is almost normal," he said. If the situation continued to be quiet, curfew, imposed in four police station areas, including Pipaliya Mandi where the firing took place, might be relaxed.
#WATCH Congress VP Rahul Gandhi travels by road on a motorcycle to Madhya Pradesh’s #Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/CWoUq0zpWS— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on Motorcycle
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday rode pillion on a motorcycle and walked some distance to reach Mandsaur from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The party sources close to PCC Chief sachin Pilot also said that Gandhi took motorcycle ride in Nimbaheda. Gandhi is accompanied by PCC Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot and other party leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Girija Vyas, Kamalnath. Congressmen in several vehicles are accompanying Gandhi. However, Superintendent of Police of Neemuch Manoj Kumar Singh said the Congress leader will not be allowed to enter the violence-hit district where the situation remains tense.
62 persons detained in connection with farmers' protest in Mandsaur, says Police...Town Inspector of Pipliamandi Anil Singh Thakur has been removed from field duties in connection with the firing on farmers...FIR lodged and some persons detained in connection with the heckling of Mandsaur Collector, says Police.
DMs of violence-hit MP districts transferred
The District Magistrates of three violence-hit Madhya Pradesh districts -- Mandsaur, Ratlam and Neemuch, were transferred on Thursday morning amid growing agitation by the farmers, reports IANS.
A circular issued said Mandsaur DM Swatantra Kumar Singh has been replaced by Shivpuri DM O.P. Shrivastava, while B. Chandrashekhar has been replaced by Tanvi Sundriyal in Ratlam. In Neemuch, Kaushlendra Vikram Singh was named the new DM replacing Rajneesh Shrivastava.
MP Home Minister admits 5 farmers died due to Police firing
It has been established from the investigations that five farmers had died due to Police firing...The necessary decisions have been taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...I want to ask Congress when farmers are satisfied, then why Rahul Gandhi want to come...We have accepted the demand put in by farmers, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reaches Udaipur airport, to leave for Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district by road to meet kin of those killed during farmers’ agitation.
Congress VP Rahul Gandhi reaches Udaipur Airport, to leave for MP’s #Mandsaur by road to meet kin of those killed during farmers’ agitation pic.twitter.com/7NfocOeb4E— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Contingent of RAF deployed in Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district as the farmer's protest enters Day 8. Contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were on Thursday deployed in Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district where the situation remained tense. Two companies of RAF, comprising around 100 men each, have moved into Pipliamandi in Mandsaur, the site of Tuesday's shooting of five farmers, police said. While two companies of RAF have been posted in Garoth area in the district, another two have been deployed along the Mwoh-Neemuch Highway to prevent any untoward incidents, they said. The situation is tense but under control, police said.
Rahul Gandhi won't be allowed to visit Mandsaur: SP, Neemuch, Manoj Kumar Singh
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who on Thursday left for Mandsaur, where five farmers were killed during protests earlier this week will not be allowed to enter the district. Superintendent of Police of Neemuch Manoj Kumar Singh said the Congress leader will not be allowed to enter the violence-hit district where the situation remains tense. If the Congress leader tries to enter the district, he will be detained, the SP said.
Collector, SP of Mandsaur transferred
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Thursday transferred the collector and superintendent of police of Mandsaur district which witnessed the death of five farmers in police firing. Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh is transferred as deputy secretary Mantralaya. Singh was replaced with OP Shrivastava, official sources told PTI. The government also transferred Mandsaur SP, OP Tripathi and posted Manoj Kumar Singh in place of him, the sources added.
Union minister Venkaiah Naidu also hit out at the Congress for "hijacking" the protest in Mandsaur. "It is a very sad turn of events in a state that is the most peaceful in India. The Congress is trying to politicise farmers' problems after they failed to counter Shivraj Singh Chouhan politically in the state," he said.
Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh have been protesting since June 1 over various demands. The protesters have been demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce and loan waiver among other things.
Tomar alleges conspiracy behind farmer's protest
Rural Development Minister Narender Singh Tomar said: "Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are peace-loving. They do not indulge in violent activities. There is a conspiracy behind this entire incident. Those who do not want peace and prosperity in the state and cannot see the BJP government functioning smoothly are behind this incident." Tomar, who represents Gwalior seat in Lok Sabha, said farmers in Madhya Pradesh are the most prosperous in the country. Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the protest site, the minister said he should not "politicise" the death of farmers.
Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi leaves for Madhya Pradesh’s #Mandsaur to meet family of those killed during farmers’ agitation. pic.twitter.com/mNbWgBC1Sl— ANI (@ANI_news) June 8, 2017
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi left for Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district on Thursday morning to meet the families of the five people who were killed in violence during the farmers' agitation. "Our leader wants to meet the family members of the deceased and comfort them," Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, said. "The entire Congress is with Madhya Pradesh's farmers in distress. The BJP-led state government should wake up from its slumber and help the farmers in need," he said.
Trains passing through Mandsaur diverted
Rail traffic through Mandsaur station came to a halt on Wednesday. The district remained tense following the death of five farmers in alleged police firing on Tuesday. "Some trains passing via Mandsaur have been cancelled and others diverted," Western Railways' Ratlam division's senior public relations officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant told PTI.
Around 2,500 to 3,000 passengers board trains from Mandsaur station daily.
Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area where five farmers were killed and six others were injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in rest of the district, Inspector General of Police V Madhukumar said. The six injured persons were out of danger while the slain farmers were cremated, Madhukumar told PTI.
Farmers' stir: Violence, arson in western MP; Govt announces loan settlement scheme
Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of farmers' agitation on Thursday. The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons have killed on Wednesday allegedly in police firing.
Though the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver. The BJP government also announced a loan settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.
-
07 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy SA vs PAK 219/850.0 overs 119/327.0 oversPakistan beat South Africa by 19 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy ENG vs NZ 310/1049.3 overs 223/1044.3 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 87 runs
-
06 Jun, 2017 | Afghanistan in West Indies AFG vs WI 146/620.0 overs 147/319.2 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy BAN vs AUS 182/1044.3 overs 83/116.0 oversMatch Abandoned
-
04 Jun, 2017 | ICC Champions Trophy IND vs PAK 319/348.0 overs 164/933.4 oversIndia beat Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L method)