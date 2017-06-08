GET APP News18 APP
Farmer Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi Says Modi Govt Has Forgotten Farmers

News18.com | June 8, 2017, 6:24 PM IST
Event Highlights

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch en route to violence-hit Mandsaur where he was to meet families of five people who died in police firing during farmers’ protests on Tuesday. The Congress Vice-president was released later.

The farmers’ agitation has intensified in other parts of the country with around 4,000 villagers taking to the streets in Maharashtra’s Solapur where a farmer hanged himself. The farmers’ union of the Congress is also staging a protest at the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru.

Stay tuned for live updates:

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Rahul Gandhi:
- Rahul Gandhi needs publicity and all this is a photo op


Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi reacts on Mandsaur protest:
- I came here to meet the farmers
- I was stopped in Rajasthan and MP and then I was arrested...I wanted to meet those affected farmers
- Government has forgotten its duty about farmers...Their loans are not waived off
- Strict action should be taken against those who are responsible for the shooting incident... The guilty must not be spared
- Madhya Pradesh government lied that the police didn't fired on farmers
- This is not a photo op
- Farmers are suffering in this country


Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi meets farmers' family members at MP-Rajasthan border. He speaks on Mandsaur protest:
- Will take all your concerns to the govt and raise this issue in parliament
- Farmers are not getting what they deserve, this is the fact
- The lion's share of the profits goes to people who are sitting on top of the chain
- I wanted to go to Madhya Pradesh. But they stopped me from entering the state
- I wanted to come to your houses, but they (MP Police) stopped me. That's why I called you here


Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan constitutes a committee to investigate Indore tent collapse incident; committee to submit its report in 15 days.


Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh:
- He is a very responsible politician
- He will be doing yoga to solve problems of the farmers
- Radhamohan should listen to the apathies of farmers in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
- He should leave yoga for some other day


Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has been released. He will be allowed to meet the family of the deceased farmers at the Rajasthan-MP border.


Rajnath Singh on Radha Mohan: Primary responsibility is of state govt...They are doing it well.


Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's preventive custody, Rajnath Singh says that Congress should not forget that they are primarily responsible for this state of farmers.


Mandsaur Protest: Rajasthan Police to Check Whether Rahul Violated Traffic Rule
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Mandsaur protest:
- I am a son of a farmer too
- We are very sensitive on farmer's issues
- The government is supporting the farmers in all means
- There are crises...But our state government is capable enough to handle the situation. I appeal to farmers that they should support the state governments... They have promised for solutions
- Investigation is on... We will wait for the report
- Security forces should not be used against farmers -- Our governments can empathise with the farmers
- Some powers have tried to instigate unrest in the states
- Problems are there in every developed country too


Madhya Pradesh Police offered Rahul Gandhi to meet the families of the victims near Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border.


In a tweet, the INC alleged that families of the farmers who were killed by the MP police were waiting at the gate to meet with RahulGandhi but the police didn't let them in.


The Rajasthan police will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.


According to SP, Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra, Rahul Gandhi travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border and at the border, he alighted from the bike and walked into Madhya Pradesh.


Click to Read | Away from Farmer Protests, Agriculture Minister Takes Yoga Break With Ramdev
Click to Read | Why Mandsaur Characterises Angry, Morose State of Indian Farmers
Curfew to be relaxed for women and children from 4 pm to 6 pm in Mandsaur: SDM Mandsaur N S Rajawat.

 


Click to Read | Rahul Neither Farmer, Nor Leader, Says BJP; Cong Says He Speaks for Farmers

 
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's video message on Twitter: My government is for the farmers and the people of MP...I will keep working for them till my death...we have taken many steps for the benefit of farmers....some anti-social elements want to disrupt peace in the state and we will fight them...let's work for MP together    



BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra asks Is Rahul Gandhi standing in solidarity with farmers... Is he trying to become something while we are trying to do something for the nation


Rahul Gandhi has been arrested in MP’s Neemuch under Section 151. Sachin Pilot has also been arrested.


Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reacts to farmers' agitation



Farmer agitation is organised by RSS...Chief Miniter Shivraj Singh Chouhan should resign soon...They promised to work for the welfare of the farmers, says Congress leader Digvijay Singh


Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath Singh and Sharad Yadav stopped by MP police from entering Neemuch. They were seen arguing with Madhya Pradesh Police for allowing them in Neemuch.

 


Sachin Pilot has also been detained along with Rahul Gandhi


Prime Minister is waving off Businessman's loan worth 1.5 lakh but cannot waive off loan of the farmers, alleges Rahul Gandhi


Rahul Gandhi is indulging in political tourism, he is playing politics in the name of farmers, says BJP GVL Narasimha Rao


Rahul Gandhi has been detained 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has been detained at Neemuch as he defied police barricades of Mandsaur. Earlier in the day, Rahul rode pillion on a motorcycle and walked some distance to reach Mandsaur from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. As he made his way to the epicentre of the farmers' protest, the local police in Madhya Pradesh made it clear that he will not be allowed to enter the district.

"Gandhi reached Udaipur from Delhi in a chartered plane and left for Madhya Pradesh by road.In Nimaheda town of Chittorgarh district, he rode pillion for 5-7 km and reached close to the border. After the bike ride, he walked toward the border, IG Udaipur Anand Srivastava told PTI.

 


Rahul Gandhi reportedly stopped by police at Neemuch 

 


Rahul Gandhi tweets: Rajasthan & MP governments are doing their best to prevent me from entering MP & meeting the families of the farmers killed in Mandsaur.



Address farmer issues or face MP like unrest, Yogi warned

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government must address the basic problems of farmers at the earliest or prepare to face a "Mandsaur-like situation" in the state, a farmer leader said on Thursday. Taking a dig at the crop loan waiver scheme announced by Yogi Adityanath at his first cabinet meeting, Shekhar Dixit, national president of the Rashtriya Kisaan Manch, said the basic issue is of minimum support price that most farmers are unable to get.

"If the Uttar Pradesh government is really serious about addressing the problems and plight of the farmers, then it must start resolving their problems lest a Mandsaur-like situation grip the state and unrest fans out," Dixit told PTI, referring to the violence in Madhya Pradesh where five farmers were killed in police firing on Tuesday.


4000 villagers stages protest, resort to road blockage in Karmala of Solapur district


Mandsaur situation 'almost normal', says official

 

The situation in Mandsaur, ground zero of the farmer unrest where five people were killed, was "almost normal" today and curfew might be relaxed by evening, a senior official said. Internet services that had been suspended might also be restored, Divisional Commissioner M B Ojha told PTI. "For the last two or three days, farmers were stopping vehicles and setting them on fire. No such incident has been reported today. The situation is almost normal," he said. If the situation continued to be quiet, curfew, imposed in four police station areas, including Pipaliya Mandi where the firing took place, might be relaxed.


BJP spokesperson Sabmit Patra speaks to CNN-News18 on Home Minister saying Police firing killed farmers: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh should not have said this, he should have waited for the enquiry report.


Let's shift focus to Bangalore where the Farmers Union of the Congress party is protesting at Cantonment Railway Station.


Meanwhile, in Maharastra, a 45-year-old farmer from Karmala in Solapur, hanged himself on Wednesday. Angry relatives refused to cremate him.


Rahul Gandhi rode pillion on Motorcycle

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday rode pillion on a motorcycle and walked some distance to reach Mandsaur from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district. The party sources close to PCC Chief sachin Pilot also said that Gandhi took motorcycle ride in Nimbaheda. Gandhi is accompanied by PCC Rajasthan chief Sachin Pilot and other party leaders, including Digvijay Singh, Girija Vyas, Kamalnath. Congressmen in several vehicles are accompanying Gandhi. However, Superintendent of Police of Neemuch Manoj Kumar Singh said the Congress leader will not be allowed to enter the violence-hit district where the situation remains tense.


62 persons detained in connection with farmers' protest in Mandsaur, says Police...Town Inspector of Pipliamandi Anil Singh Thakur has been removed from field duties in connection with the firing on farmers...FIR lodged and some persons detained in connection with the heckling of Mandsaur Collector, says Police.


Meanwhile, in Nasik, Farmers' leader Raju Shetti fires salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over farmers' protest


DMs of violence-hit MP districts transferred

The District Magistrates of three violence-hit Madhya Pradesh districts -- Mandsaur, Ratlam and Neemuch, were transferred on Thursday morning amid growing agitation by the farmers, reports IANS. 

A circular issued said Mandsaur DM Swatantra Kumar Singh has been replaced by Shivpuri DM O.P. Shrivastava, while B. Chandrashekhar has been replaced by Tanvi Sundriyal in Ratlam. In Neemuch, Kaushlendra Vikram Singh was named the new DM replacing Rajneesh Shrivastava.


Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh has listened to the farmers and he has acted swiftly...SP of Neemuch has been transferred...People are trying to give a political angle to the protest..Congress is trying to agitate the entire matter, says Venkaiah Naidu


Farmers protest has begun at Jaliya check post in Mandsaur's district


New SP of Mandsaur Manoj Kumar Singh of Neemuch says "Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed  to go ahead from this place (Naya Gaon border of MP Rajasthan)."


MP Home Minister admits 5 farmers died due to Police firing

It has been established from the investigations that five farmers had died due to Police firing...The necessary decisions have been taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan...I want to ask Congress when farmers are satisfied, then why Rahul Gandhi want to come...We have accepted the demand put in by farmers, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh.


The toll plaza in Mandsaur district has been vandalised. Amount worth Rs. 8-10 lakhs looted.

 


Click to Read | Farmers' Protests Started on June 1, But Shivraj Govt Ignored Brewing Anger
This photo-op tourism will not benefit Rahul Gandhi at all, says Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

 


Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi reaches Udaipur airport, to leave for Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district by road to meet kin of those killed during farmers’ agitation. 



Contingent of RAF deployed in Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district as the farmer's protest enters Day 8. Contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were on Thursday deployed in Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district where the situation remained tense. Two companies of RAF, comprising around 100 men each, have moved into Pipliamandi in Mandsaur, the site of Tuesday's shooting of five farmers, police said. While two companies of RAF have been posted in Garoth area in the district, another two have been deployed along the Mwoh-Neemuch Highway to prevent any untoward incidents, they said. The situation is tense but under control, police said.

 

 


Rahul Gandhi won't be allowed to visit Mandsaur: SP, Neemuch, Manoj Kumar Singh

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, who on Thursday left for Mandsaur, where five farmers were killed during protests earlier this week will not be allowed to enter the district. Superintendent of Police of Neemuch Manoj Kumar Singh said the Congress leader will not be allowed to enter the violence-hit district where the situation remains tense. If the Congress leader tries to enter the district, he will be detained, the SP said.


Collector, SP of Mandsaur transferred

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Thursday transferred the collector and superintendent of police of Mandsaur district which witnessed the death of five farmers in police firing. Mandsaur Collector Swatantra Kumar Singh is transferred as deputy secretary Mantralaya. Singh was replaced with OP Shrivastava, official sources told PTI. The government also transferred Mandsaur SP, OP Tripathi and posted Manoj Kumar Singh in place of him, the sources added. 


Union minister Venkaiah Naidu also hit out at the Congress for "hijacking" the protest in Mandsaur. "It is a very sad turn of events in a state that is the most peaceful in India. The Congress is trying to politicise farmers' problems after they failed to counter Shivraj Singh Chouhan politically in the state," he said.
Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh have been protesting since June 1 over various demands. The protesters have been demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce and loan waiver among other things.


Tomar alleges conspiracy behind farmer's protest

Rural Development Minister Narender Singh Tomar said: "Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are peace-loving. They do not indulge in violent activities. There is a conspiracy behind this entire incident. Those who do not want peace and prosperity in the state and cannot see the BJP government functioning smoothly are behind this incident." Tomar, who represents Gwalior seat in Lok Sabha, said farmers in Madhya Pradesh are the most prosperous in the country. Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to the protest site, the minister said he should not "politicise" the death of farmers.


Click to Read | Mandsaur Protesters Claim Farmers Worse off Than Stone Pelters in Kashmir

 

 
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi left for Madhya Pradesh's violence-hit Mandsaur district on Thursday morning to meet the families of the five people who were killed in violence during the farmers' agitation. "Our leader wants to meet the family members of the deceased and comfort them," Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh, son of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, said. "The entire Congress is with Madhya Pradesh's farmers in distress. The BJP-led state government should wake up from its slumber and help the farmers in need," he said.

 


Trains passing through Mandsaur diverted

Rail traffic through Mandsaur station came to a halt on Wednesday. The district remained tense following the death of five farmers in alleged police firing on Tuesday. "Some trains passing via Mandsaur have been cancelled and others diverted," Western Railways' Ratlam division's senior public relations officer Jitendra Kumar Jayant told PTI. 
Around 2,500 to 3,000 passengers board trains from Mandsaur station daily.


Curfew remained in force at Pipaliya Mandi area where five farmers were killed and six others were injured on Tuesday in Mandsaur town. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC are still on in place in rest of the district, Inspector General of Police V Madhukumar said. The six injured persons were out of danger while the slain farmers were cremated, Madhukumar told PTI.


Farmers' stir: Violence, arson in western MP; Govt announces loan settlement scheme

Widespread violence, including several incidents of arson, were reported from western Madhya Pradesh, especially Mandsaur and Dewas districts, on the seventh day of farmers' agitation on Thursday. The Centre rushed 1,100 anti-riots police personnel to Mandsaur district where five persons have killed on Wednesday allegedly in police firing.

Though the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of five farmers, it didn't seem to have mollified the protesters who are demanding better prices for their produce and a complete farm loan waiver. The BJP government also announced a loan settlement scheme which it said will cover around six lakh farmers with accumulated dues of Rs 6,000 crore.


