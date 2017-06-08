Farmers Being Instigated To Create Unrest, says Rajnath Singh

Mumbai: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that farmers are being instigated to create unrest, a day after violence escalated in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh over the death of five protesters in police firing.

Singh while speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday, said that the central as well as the BJP governments in the states are sensitive to the needs of the farmers and was doing everything to meet the farmers’ demands and end protests.

He refused to talk about the death of the farmers in protests and said an investigation is underway. He said he would wait for the report before commenting on the issue but accepted that security forces should not have been used against the protesting farmers.

The BJP has repeatedly alleged a "conspiracy" behind the ongoing agitation. Senior party leaders on Thursday asked Rahul Gandhi to refrain from "politicising the death of farmers". Singh said that Rahukl Gandhi should not forget that Congress is primarily responsible for the plight of farmers in the state.

Farmers in western Madhya Pradesh have been protesting since June 1 over various demands. The protesters have been demanding higher minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce and loan waiver among other things. Beyond MP, farmers have also gone on a strike in Maharashtra.

The home minister appealed to farmers to show restraint and support the state governments that have promised to come up with solutions to their issues. “I accept that there is a crisis, but our state governments are capable enough of handling the situation,” Singh said.