Farmers Call Off 13-day Sikar Protest After Rajasthan Govt Waives off Debt

Farmers in Rajasthan’s Sikar called off a 13-day protest on Thursday morning after the state’s Vasundhara Raje government waived off debts of around 50,000 farmers.The agitation, which had paralysed traffic movement on several arterial roads, was called off after farmers demanding implementation of the Swaminathan Committee's recommendations held third round of talks with government officials.The protest by Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha chief and former MLA Amra Ram had hit normal life in Sikar, blocking all major highways.Nearly every section that constitutes the socio-political economy of Sikar district had turned up to lend support to what had started as a farmer protest, be it students, anganwadi workers, the city bus union, the autorickshaw union, the small traders association, pump set workers and so on.Over the last year, the prices of agricultural commodities have all but collapsed. What farmers get for their produce is well below their cost of production, leaving them no option but to borrow from banks or money lenders. The failure to get remunerative prices for wheat, vegetables, milk and other agricultural commodities merely perpetuates the vicious cycle of debt.When farmers' income collapses, the sections that have close economic ties to them also suffer. The agricultural sector in India employs nearly 60% of the population. In an agricultural district like Sikar, this number would be higher. Simply put, everyone here is connected to a farming family.