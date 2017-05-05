DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
Farmers Dying in Drought, Maharashtra Lawmakers Embark on Australia Trip
Pandurang Fundkar, along with 15 lawmakers, is on a two-week study tour of Australia and New Zealand to review how those countries handle farm loans. (Video Grab)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, accompanied by fifteen lawmakers and officials from the legislative assembly, are on a two-week study tour of Australia and New Zealand to review how those countries handle farm loans.
The trip has drawn criticism as the state is experiencing a drought and there have been reports of farmer suicides.
The BJP government is Maharashtra has said it is a study tour and not a junket.
She added that one should not try to equate this trip with the agrarian situation and the farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
"There are representatives from Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP in this group. Please don’t try and equate the agrarian situation and farmer suicides with this study tour," she said.
The Congress leader requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately recall all the ministers who are on a junket.
