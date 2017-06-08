Farmer Protest live: Rahul Gandhi Detained, Senior Leaders Face Off Against Cops

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been detained at the Neemuch border en route to violence-hit Mandsaur where he was to meet families of five people who died in police firing during farmers’ protests on Tuesday.

The agitation has intensified in other parts of the country with around 4,000 villagers taking to the streets in Maharashtra’s Solapur where a farmer hanged himself. The farmers’ union of the Congress is also staging a protest at the Cantonment Railway Station in Bengaluru.

Stay tuned for live updates: