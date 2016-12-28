Farooq Abdullah Attacks People Calling him 'Pakistani'

Jammu: In a scathing attack on those calling him 'anti-national and Pakistani', National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday said if the BJP-PDP coalition government 'is not anti-national' for advocating talks with all stakeholders, including the Hurriyat, how can he be given the label for doing the same.

Farooq sought "meaningful dialogue" for ending political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir.

"PDP-BJP batted for talks with all. They entered into alliance. In their agenda of alliance it's written they will talk to all-- and also to Hurriyat," Farooq told a public rally at Ragooda belt on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at those calling him Pakistani, he said, "They (PDP-BJP) are not Pakistanis. They are not anti- nationals. When Farooq is calling for holding talks with all they allege Farooq is anti-national and Pakistani."

"We have given sacrifices for entire life and then I am being given a label," he said.

"Alongside opening channels of dialogue with Pakistan, the Centre must talk to all the stake-holders, including Hurriyat Conference," Abdullah said.

Referring to recent unest, he blamed the coalition for bringing "unprecedented crisis" not only in the Valley but also in the Jammu region.

He also referred to "harassment being caused" to weaker sections of society in Jammu by threatening eviction from the lands rehabilitated by their ancestors.

"Aren t these people Dogras and integral part of the Jammu society, who are at the receiving end of the whims and fancies of the coalition dispensation," Abdullah said.

"We inherit the legacy of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh. Anybody attempting to trample upon these ethos will get befitting reply from the people," he said and "advised the Chief Minister not to lose sense of proportion by colluding in inflicting miseries on the people".

Holding PDP responsible for "political instability" and unrest across the Valley, he said "betrayal of mandate" by aligning with the BJP engulfed Jammu and Kashmir into "unprecedented crisis".

He described the PDP-BJP alliance as one of the major causes of igniting Kashmir unrest.