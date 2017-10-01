Father Tom, Kerala Priest Freed from Abductors in Yemen, Reaches Kochi

Father Tom Uzhunnalil, the Kerala priest who was released recently after more than one-and-a- half years in captivity in Yemen, reached Kochi on Sunday morning."I thank God Almighty. I thank everybody who has worked for my release," Manorama Online quoted the priest as saying on his arrival from Bengaluru.Earlier this week, Father Tom had landed in New Delhi from the Vatican City and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, thanking them for their support.In March 2016, militants had barged into the care home for the elderly set up by Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Yemen's Aden and shot dead many, including four nuns, among whom one was from India.Father Tom was only one who was taken away by the terrorists and held in captivity by them till he was released.He was kept blindfolded for most part during his captivity and held at more than one location, IANS reported.