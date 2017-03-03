Faulty Aircraft Engines Led to Kingfisher Collapse: Vijay Mallya

New Delhi: Vijay Mallya, the embattled businessman who is in the UK, on Friday said faulty engines were one of the factors for the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines.

A group firm of Pratt & Whitney has been sued for supplying defective engines to Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya said amid aviation regulator DGCA ordering detailed inspection of P&W engines powering some Airbus 320 neo planes being operated in India.

Mallya has been declared a wilful defaulter and is wanted by Indian authorities for default in payment of loans related to Kingfisher Airlines that was grounded in 2012. He is also wanted in other cases.

"Not surprised at DGCA enquiry into Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines. Kingfisher Airlines sadly collapsed also due to faulty engines," he said in a tweet.

DGCA has ordered detailed inspection of 21 Airbus 320 neo planes of IndiGo and GoAir that are equipped with P&W engines, which have been frequently facing technical glitches.

"We have sued IAE, a Pratt & Whitney Group Company, for compensation towards defective aircraft engines supplied to Kingfisher Airlines," Mallya said in another tweet.

Response to queries sent to a P&W spokesperson on the issue was awaited.

As many as 21 A320 neo planes that are using P&W engines would be examined and the exercise is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, a senior DGCA official had said on February 28.

The same day P&W said it is working with IndiGo and GoAir as well as the regulator over the issues.