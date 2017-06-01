Fearing Gau Rakshaks, People Opting to Sell Their Cattle Online

Lucknow: After an increase in the incidents where cattle owners were beaten or worse lynched by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, a few people have started buying and selling cattle online. Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr. Just search for “cow” and you will be flooded with options in the locality of your choice.

Few days ago, environment ministry came up with rules to curb the trading of cattle for the purpose of slaughtering from marketplaces and said that cattle can only be traded from farms. The rules are now a part of the law against animal cruelty.



Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr

From example, Prakhar Mishra from Lucknow has posted advertisement for selling his cow and the calf as a ‘combo’ for just Rs 25,000. A picture of a brown cow feeding its white calf has been posted by Mishra to attract buyers.



The cow and calf as a 'combo' for Rs 25,000

Another advertisement on OLX by one SM Singh says that a brown cow is up for sale for mere Rs 12,000. The advertisement was posted just two days ago.



Brown cow for Rs 12,000

Ankur Sahdev, a cattle owner from Delhi, posted an advertisement saying that his cow gives 16 to 18 litres of milk a day and that he is ready to sell it for Rs 48,000. Interestingly, he promises home delivery of the cow within two working days. Ankur has posted several pictures of the cow and her calf.



Advertisement that says cow gives 16 to 18 litres of milk a day

Explaining the rules, environment minister Harsh Vardhan had said, “The aim of the rules is only to regulate the animal market and sale of cattle in them and ensure (the) welfare of cattle.”