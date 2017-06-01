Fearing Gau Rakshaks, People Opting to Sell Their Cattle Online
According to the new rules, cattle cannot be brought to an animal market for sale for slaughter. (Representative image/ Reuters)
Lucknow: After an increase in the incidents where cattle owners were beaten or worse lynched by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, a few people have started buying and selling cattle online. Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr. Just search for “cow” and you will be flooded with options in the locality of your choice.
Few days ago, environment ministry came up with rules to curb the trading of cattle for the purpose of slaughtering from marketplaces and said that cattle can only be traded from farms. The rules are now a part of the law against animal cruelty.
Hundreds of cows and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr
From example, Prakhar Mishra from Lucknow has posted advertisement for selling his cow and the calf as a ‘combo’ for just Rs 25,000. A picture of a brown cow feeding its white calf has been posted by Mishra to attract buyers.
The cow and calf as a 'combo' for Rs 25,000
Another advertisement on OLX by one SM Singh says that a brown cow is up for sale for mere Rs 12,000. The advertisement was posted just two days ago.
Ankur Sahdev, a cattle owner from Delhi, posted an advertisement saying that his cow gives 16 to 18 litres of milk a day and that he is ready to sell it for Rs 48,000. Interestingly, he promises home delivery of the cow within two working days. Ankur has posted several pictures of the cow and her calf.
Advertisement that says cow gives 16 to 18 litres of milk a day
Explaining the rules, environment minister Harsh Vardhan had said, “The aim of the rules is only to regulate the animal market and sale of cattle in them and ensure (the) welfare of cattle.”
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Dhawan Can't Wait to Take on Pakistan
- Wonder Woman: Will DC’s First Female Superhero Film Break the Ceiling?
- GST Effect: Ford Figo, Aspire, EcoSport Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 30,000
- The Fakir Of Venice Trailer: Farhan Akhtar's Supposed Debut Looks Too Interesting
- HTC U11 Review: It Squeezes Into the iPhone 7 & Samsung Galaxy S8 Territory