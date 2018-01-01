Fearing Social Odium, Gang-Raped Teenage MP Girl Commits Suicide

A 19-year-old girl, fearing social stigma, ended life on January 1 after being gang-raped by two men of her village on the night of December 31.The incident comes barely days after a Bhopal fast track court sentenced four men to jail for life on charges of assaulting and raping a 19-year-old civil services aspirant on Oct 31.The girl had set out of home on Sunday evening for attending nature’s call and was overpowered by two local men – Balram Dhurve and Rajesh Kakodia - on the way, the police said.The two reportedly raped the girl and before fleeing the spot, threatened to eliminate her if she revealed the matter to anyone.Traumatised, the girl, a student of class XII, returned home and after writing down her ordeal in a two-page note, committed suicide.The family learnt about the tragedy when they saw the girl hanging by the ceiling of her room this morning.Probing the incident, Saikheda police station in charge KR Silale said that the two-page note, recovered from the girl, narrated the entire episode. On the basis of the note, the two men mentioned by the girl have been taken into custody and are being questioned, he said.Things would be clear after the autopsy report is received, he said. The note left behind by the girl summed up her state of mind.“My life has been destroyed. I can’t even show my face to my family and I am left with the only option of ending my life,” read the note.Rattled by string of sexual assaults on women in MP, the state government, in a landmark move on December 4 last year, passed the an amendment in the Indian Penal Code introducing death sentence for those who rape girls below 12 years of age.