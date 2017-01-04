February-March Polls in Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur

New Delhi: The dates for holding of elections to five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab – have been announced by the Election Commission.

The polls will be staggered over a month starting from February 4 and will end on March 7. The counting will be on March 11.

Three of the states – Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa – will have single phase elections; Manipur is to have two phases while Uttar Pradesh will have elections staggered across seven phases.

These are the first set of state elections to be held after the demonetisation exercise and the elections will give an indication about how the exercise has been perceived in important states, including the agricultural states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab; the tourism reliant states of Goa and Uttarakhand and in Manipur in the Northeast.

Here are the dates, as given by the EC.

Uttar Pradesh (403 constituencies)

Phase 1 – 73 constituencies in 15 districts

Date of notification – 17 January

Last date for filing nomination – 24th January

Scrutiny of nominations - 25th January

Withdrawal of nomination – 27th January

Election date – 11 February

Phase 2 – 67 constituencies in 11 districts

Date of notification – 20 January

last date for filing nomination – 27 January

Scrutiny of nominations – 28 January

Withdrawal of nomination – 30 January

Election date – 15 February

Phase 3 – 69 constituencies in 12 districts

Date of notification – 24 January

last date for filing nomination – 31 January

Scrutiny of nominations – 2 February

Withdrawal of nomination – 4 February

Election date – 19 February

Phase 4 – 53 constituencies in 12 districts

Date of notification – 30 January

last date for filing nomination – 6 February

Scrutiny of nominations -

Withdrawal of nomination – 9 February

Election date – 23 February



Phase 5 – 52 constituencies in 11 districts

Date of notification – 2 February

last date for filing nomination – 9 February

Scrutiny of nominations – 11 February

Withdrawal of nomination – 13 February

Election date – 27 February

Phase 6 – 49 constituencies in 7 districts

Date of notification – 8 February

last date for filing nomination – 15 February

Scrutiny of nominations – 16 February

Withdrawal of nomination – 18 February

Election date – 4 March

Phase 7 – 40 constituencies in 7 districts

Date of notification – 11 February

last date for filing nomination – 18 February

Scrutiny of nominations – 20 February

Withdrawal of nomination – 22 February

Election date – 7 March

Manipur – 60 assembly constituencies



Phase 1 – 38 constituencies

Date of notification – 8 February

last date for filing nomination – 15 February

Scrutiny of nominations -

Withdrawal of nomination – 18 February

Election date – 4 March

Phase 2 – 22 constituencies

Date of notification – 11 February

last date for filing nomination – 18 February

Scrutiny of nominations – 20 February

Withdrawal of nomination – 22 February

Election date – 8 March

Uttarakhand – 70 constituencies

Date of notification – 20 January

last date for filing nomination – 27 February

Scrutiny of nominations – 28 January

Withdrawal of nomination – 30 January

Election date – 15 February

Punjab (117 constituencies) & Goa (40 constituencies)

Date of notification – 11 January

last date for filing nomination – 18 January

Scrutiny of nominations – 19 January

Withdrawal of nomination – 21 January

Election date – 4 February

