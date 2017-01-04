»
3-min read

February-March Polls in Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur

Tushar Dhara | News18.com

First published: January 4, 2017, 1:23 PM IST | Updated: 10 hours ago
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
February-March Polls in Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur
A female voter gets her finger inked before casting her vote during election (Files/Reuters).

New Delhi: The dates for holding of elections to five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab – have been announced by the Election Commission.

The polls will be staggered over a month starting from February 4 and will end on March 7. The counting will be on March 11.

Three of the states – Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa – will have single phase elections; Manipur is to have two phases while Uttar Pradesh will have elections staggered across seven phases.

These are the first set of state elections to be held after the demonetisation exercise and the elections will give an indication about how the exercise has been perceived in important states, including the agricultural states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab; the tourism reliant states of Goa and Uttarakhand and in Manipur in the Northeast.

Here are the dates, as given by the EC.

Uttar Pradesh (403 constituencies)

ALSO READ: 2017 UP Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know

Phase 1 – 73 constituencies in 15 districts

Date of notification – 17 January
Last date for filing nomination – 24th January
Scrutiny of nominations - 25th January
Withdrawal of nomination – 27th January
Election date – 11 February

Phase 2 – 67 constituencies in 11 districts

Date of notification – 20 January
last date for filing nomination – 27 January
Scrutiny of nominations – 28 January
Withdrawal of nomination – 30 January
Election date – 15 February

Phase 3 – 69 constituencies in 12 districts

Date of notification – 24 January
last date for filing nomination – 31 January
Scrutiny of nominations – 2 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 4 February
Election date – 19 February

Phase 4 – 53 constituencies in 12 districts

Date of notification – 30 January
last date for filing nomination – 6 February
Scrutiny of nominations -
Withdrawal of nomination – 9 February
Election date – 23 February


Phase 5 – 52 constituencies in 11 districts

Date of notification – 2 February
last date for filing nomination – 9 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 11 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 13 February
Election date – 27 February

Phase 6 – 49 constituencies in 7 districts

Date of notification – 8 February
last date for filing nomination – 15 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 16 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 18 February
Election date – 4 March

SCHEDULE FOR 2017 ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS
StateNo of SeatsDate of PollDate of Counting
Goa404 February 201711 March 2017
Punjab1174 February 2017
Manipur60
Phase I384 March 2017
Phase II228 March 2017
Uttarakhand7015 February 2017
Uttar Pradesh403
Phase I7311 February 2017
Phase II6715 February 2017
Phase III6919 February 2017
Phase IV5323 February 2017
Phase V5227 February 2017
Phase VI494 March 2017
Phase VII408 March 2017

Phase 7 – 40 constituencies in 7 districts

Date of notification – 11 February
last date for filing nomination – 18 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 20 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 22 February
Election date – 7 March

Manipur – 60 assembly constituencies


Phase 1 – 38 constituencies

Date of notification – 8 February
last date for filing nomination – 15 February
Scrutiny of nominations -
Withdrawal of nomination – 18 February
Election date – 4 March

Phase 2 – 22 constituencies

Date of notification – 11 February
last date for filing nomination – 18 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 20 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 22 February
Election date – 8 March

Uttarakhand – 70 constituencies

ALSO READ: 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know

Date of notification – 20 January

last date for filing nomination – 27 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 28 January
Withdrawal of nomination – 30 January
Election date – 15 February

Punjab (117 constituencies) & Goa (40 constituencies)

Date of notification – 11 January
last date for filing nomination – 18 January
Scrutiny of nominations – 19 January
Withdrawal of nomination – 21 January
Election date – 4 February

ALSO READ: 2017 Punjab Assembly Election: All You Need to Know

facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

From Our Network

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.