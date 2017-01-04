February-March Polls in Punjab, UP, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur
A female voter gets her finger inked before casting her vote during election (Files/Reuters).
New Delhi: The dates for holding of elections to five states – Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab – have been announced by the Election Commission.
The polls will be staggered over a month starting from February 4 and will end on March 7. The counting will be on March 11.
Three of the states – Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa – will have single phase elections; Manipur is to have two phases while Uttar Pradesh will have elections staggered across seven phases.
These are the first set of state elections to be held after the demonetisation exercise and the elections will give an indication about how the exercise has been perceived in important states, including the agricultural states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab; the tourism reliant states of Goa and Uttarakhand and in Manipur in the Northeast.
Here are the dates, as given by the EC.
Uttar Pradesh (403 constituencies)
ALSO READ: 2017 UP Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know
Phase 1 – 73 constituencies in 15 districts
Date of notification – 17 January
Last date for filing nomination – 24th January
Scrutiny of nominations - 25th January
Withdrawal of nomination – 27th January
Election date – 11 February
Phase 2 – 67 constituencies in 11 districts
Date of notification – 20 January
last date for filing nomination – 27 January
Scrutiny of nominations – 28 January
Withdrawal of nomination – 30 January
Election date – 15 February
Phase 3 – 69 constituencies in 12 districts
Date of notification – 24 January
last date for filing nomination – 31 January
Scrutiny of nominations – 2 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 4 February
Election date – 19 February
Phase 4 – 53 constituencies in 12 districts
Date of notification – 30 January
last date for filing nomination – 6 February
Scrutiny of nominations -
Withdrawal of nomination – 9 February
Election date – 23 February
Phase 5 – 52 constituencies in 11 districts
Date of notification – 2 February
last date for filing nomination – 9 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 11 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 13 February
Election date – 27 February
Phase 6 – 49 constituencies in 7 districts
Date of notification – 8 February
last date for filing nomination – 15 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 16 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 18 February
Election date – 4 March
Phase 7 – 40 constituencies in 7 districts
Date of notification – 11 February
last date for filing nomination – 18 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 20 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 22 February
Election date – 7 March
Manipur – 60 assembly constituencies
Phase 1 – 38 constituencies
Date of notification – 8 February
last date for filing nomination – 15 February
Scrutiny of nominations -
Withdrawal of nomination – 18 February
Election date – 4 March
Phase 2 – 22 constituencies
Date of notification – 11 February
last date for filing nomination – 18 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 20 February
Withdrawal of nomination – 22 February
Election date – 8 March
Uttarakhand – 70 constituencies
ALSO READ: 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: All You Need to Know
Date of notification – 20 January
last date for filing nomination – 27 February
Scrutiny of nominations – 28 January
Withdrawal of nomination – 30 January
Election date – 15 February
Punjab (117 constituencies) & Goa (40 constituencies)
Date of notification – 11 January
last date for filing nomination – 18 January
Scrutiny of nominations – 19 January
Withdrawal of nomination – 21 January
Election date – 4 February
ALSO READ: 2017 Punjab Assembly Election: All You Need to Know
