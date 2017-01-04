Film On McDonald's Founder to Release in India On January 20
Image: Youtube/ A still from 'The Founder' trailer.
Mumbai: The Founder, a film based on Ray Kroc, founder of fast food chain McDonald's, will release in India on January 20.
With actor Michael Keaton essaying Kroc in the film, The Founder has been directed by John Lee Hancock and written by Robert Siegel.
The Founder tells the real life story of Kroc, who transformed McDonald's from a San Bernardino hamburger stand into a global empire with over 35,000 locations around the world, read a statement from PVR Pictures, the film production and distribution arm of PVR Group.
Keaton said in a statement: "Before this, I knew there was a Ray Kroc but if someone asked, I'd probably have offered the generic response that he started McDonald's. I didn't know there were McDonald's brothers and 90 per cent of the population doesn't know that. I have tried to put this as succinctly as I could."
The film also features actress Laura Dern as Kroc's wife.
