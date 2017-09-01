Find the Girl, Marry Her, Get 50-Acre Land: Jilted Lover's Post About ex-Fiancee on WhatsApp

: People often find bizarre ways to settle scores with their ex and this man used social media to harass the girl with whom he was engaged to be married, till a few months ago.'We Care for You', an anti-women harassment cell, of Indore police recently arrested a man who is accused of circulating his ex-fiancee's picture on WhatsApp with the message that the girl had gone missing and anyone who finds the girl stands the chance to marry her.In his fraudulent message, the man also offered 50-acre land from girl's family to anyone who traced the girl's whereabouts.As the girl came to know about the malicious message in circulation, she complained to police and pinned her suspicion on her ex-fiance, Rohit Chaudhary.In her complaint to Rajendra Nagar police, the girl alleged that she was engaged to Rohit in the past but, owing to some changed circumstances, the engagement was called off around three months ago.However, this did not go down well with the man who started harassing the girl.We had probed girl's complaint and manage to nab Rohit Chaudhary who accepted that he had circulated the fake message to torment the girl, an officer from anti-women harassment cell told