FIR Against BSP MLA Mohammad Ghazi For Threatening Tax Collector
Representative image
Bijnor: A case has been registered against Barhapur BSP MLA Mohammad Ghazi for allegedly
threatening and abusing a tax collector for removing party's hoarding here, police said on Saturday.
According to SP Dharamveer Singh, Ghazi allegedly abused and made death threats to Dharamveer Singh on Wednesday for taking off the banner. He also disturbed the work at the government office, he said.
A case under various sections has been registered in this connection and investigation is underway, police said.
