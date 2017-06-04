FIR Against Husband, in-laws Over PhD Scholar Suicide
The woman, Manjula Devak, a PhD student in water resources, was found hanging at her flat around 7.30 PM on May 30.(Image: Manjula Devak/Facebook)
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the husband and in-laws of a 27-year-old PhD scholar who allegedly committed suicide in IIT-Delhi.
The woman, Manjula Devak, a PhD student in water resources, was found hanging at her flat around 7.30 PM on May 30.
Her family had claimed that her in-laws used to torture her and were not in favour of her pursuing her PhD and instead wanted her to return to their home in Bhopal.
ALSO READ | Was my Daughter Supposed to do Dishes After PhD, Asks Father
They had claimed that her husband Rajesh Virha, whom she had married in 2013, asked her to arrange Rs 20 lakh so that he could start a business.
An FIR under sections of dowry death was lodged at the Vasant Vihar police station against her husband and in-laws, said a senior police officer.
Police said they will be questioning her in-laws and husband in the matter.
