FIR Against Moradabad BJP President for Assaulting BDO

An FIR has been registered against the BJP district president of Moradabad, Hariom Sharma, in connection with an attack on a block development officer (BDO), police said here on Tuesday.Ajay Kumar Saxena, the BDO of Moondha Pandey in eastern Moradabad, alleged that Sharma had asked him over phone to get some illegal work done. On refusing to oblige, Saxena said, Kumar first verbally abused him and then turned up at his office with 15 other men and beat him up.Saxena claimed he suffered multiple injuries to his head.Moondha Pandey police station SO Ramvir Singh Yadav said that a case has been registered under sections 332, 333 and 504, among others, of the IPC against Sharma.The BJP leader, however, denied the allegations, and said that he did not even visit the BDO office.Chief Development Officer C Indumati called the incident "unfortunate and intolerable". "This is an unfortunate incident. A BDO coming under physical attack by a district president of the ruling party is intolerable. Hence, we have lodged an FIR. We hope that the guilty are put behind bars."SO Yadav said an investigation has been initiated and the accused would soon be booked. The SSP of Moradabad was not immediately available for comment. All the accused are at large, police said.