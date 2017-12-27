FIR Against NCW Member For Snatching Rape Case Papers from Cop

West Bengal police lodged an FIR against National Commission for Women (NCW) member Sushma Sahu for snatching original documents of the Bolpur rape case from investigating officers and threatening them dire consequences.On December 22, Sushma Sahu along with other NCW members had gone to meet the father of the college student who was raped and who later committed suicide in her Bolpur house.The accused Sheikh Hafijul — a mason by profession — took photos of the victim and used them to blackmail and rape her. Unable to bear the trauma, the girl set herself ablaze on December 12 and succumbed to her injuries after 10 days.Her father alleged that the local administration was delaying the death certificate and feared that the accused might harm after being released on bail.The NCW, after being informed about the case, asked Sushma Sahu to visit the Bolpur village and submit a ground report.During her interaction with the victim’s family members and the local police, Sahu had a heated argument with the police officers for allegedly suppressing the incident. She also allegedly took away all the original documents of the case.The investigating officer of the case, Sub-Inspector Subir Chakraborty, lodged a complaint against Sahu under Section 376/326/506 IPC adding Section 66E of the Information Technology Act 2000 and 306 of IPC.“The NCW member Sushma Sahu became very furious and started shouting and threatened me with dire consequences. She even threatened me that my uniform will be thrown away, intending to insult the public servant publicly and obstructing a police officer from discharging his duties. Then she asked me to show her all the original documents of the rape case. While I was producing the papers, she forcibly snatched the papers (including the dying statement, accused interrogation report, witnesses etc) and left the place. I tried to convince her that these are original documents and cannot be taken without court’s order but she didn’t pay any heed,” Chakraborty said.