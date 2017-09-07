GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire at Army's Field Ammunition Depot in Bathinda Contained, No Casualties

Officials say that a major tragedy has been avoided and there is no reported loss of life yet. Though the ammunition for 105 mm and 155 mm guns have been damaged.

Pranay Upadhyay | CNN-News18

Updated:September 7, 2017, 8:45 AM IST
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Army’s Field Ammunition Depot in Bathinda around 5 am on Thursday. The blaze took 1.5 hours to contain.

The Army has ordered an enquiry into the matter, said an official.



More details awaited
