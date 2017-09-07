Fire at Army's Field Ammunition Depot in Bathinda Contained, No Casualties
Officials say that a major tragedy has been avoided and there is no reported loss of life yet. Though the ammunition for 105 mm and 155 mm guns have been damaged.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the Army’s Field Ammunition Depot in Bathinda around 5 am on Thursday. The blaze took 1.5 hours to contain.
Officials say that a major tragedy has been avoided and there is no reported loss of life yet. Though the ammunition for 105 mm and 155 mm guns have been damaged.
The Army has ordered an enquiry into the matter, said an official.
More details awaited
Officials say that a major tragedy has been avoided and there is no reported loss of life yet. Though the ammunition for 105 mm and 155 mm guns have been damaged.
The Army has ordered an enquiry into the matter, said an official.
More details awaited
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- US Open: Juan Martin Del Potro Stuns Federer in Quarters
- Why Debating Pahlaj Nihalani's Choices is a Big Fat Waste of Time Now
- September Films to Watch Out For: Hollywood & Bollywood
- Panasonic is Committed to its Smartphone Business in India: Manish Sharma
- Indian Under-17 Cricketer Drowns in Sri Lanka