1-min read

Fire at Chhattisgarh's Bamleshwari Temple, 100 Shops Gutted

News18.com

Updated: May 5, 2017, 1:09 PM IST
Image for representation only.

Rajnandgaon: A massive fire erupted on Friday morning at the Maa Bamleshwari temple in Dongargarh, Chhattisgarh.

Fire brigade officials said over 100 shops were engulfed in the blaze that started around 7am. No one was injured in the incident.

Sources said short-circuit may have led to the incident. The fire has not been brought under control yet.

A fire brigade official said it took time for the rescue operations to start as the temple is situated on a hill, with forests surrounding it.

First Published: May 5, 2017, 1:09 PM IST
