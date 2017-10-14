GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill, Five Fire Tenders Rushed

Garbage dumping at the site was banned after a portion of the waste dump collapsed, killing two persons last month.

News18.com

Updated:October 14, 2017, 8:42 PM IST
the fire at the Ghazipur landfill site.
New Delhi: A fire has broken out at the Ghazipur landfill site. As per latest reports, five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties. More details are awaited.

Garbage dumping at the site was banned after a portion of the waste dump collapsed, killing two persons last month.
