Fire at Delhi's Ghazipur Landfill, Five Fire Tenders Rushed
Garbage dumping at the site was banned after a portion of the waste dump collapsed, killing two persons last month.
the fire at the Ghazipur landfill site.
New Delhi: A fire has broken out at the Ghazipur landfill site. As per latest reports, five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
So far, there have been no reports of casualties. More details are awaited.
