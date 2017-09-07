Fire Breaks Out at Haldiram's Noida Unit, No Casualty Reported
There were 50 workers inside the Haldiram's factory in Noida when the fire broke but all of them were evacuated safely.
Major fire breaks out at one of the units of Haldiram at sector 68 in Noida on Wednesday.(Image courtesy: Getty Images)
Noida: A fire broke out at one of the units of the noted snack manufacturer, Haldiram's, at sector 68 on Wednesday evening, but no was injured, a senior fire brigade official said.
Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames which broke at around 7 pm, Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh said.
There were 50 workers inside the factory when the fire broke but all of them were evacuated safely and no injuries to workers were reported, he added.
