X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at 11th Floor of Antriksh Bhawan in Delhi

News18.com

Updated: May 10, 2017, 10:23 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at 11th Floor of Antriksh Bhawan in Delhi
The blaze broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi. (TV grab/ Network18)

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Wednesday in Antriksh Bhawan, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi.

"A call was received at 8.29 a.m., following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official of the fire department told IANS.

"The fire was brought under control by 9.15 a.m. No one was injured in the incident," the official added.

(With IANS Inputs)

First Published: May 10, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.