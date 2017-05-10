X
Fire Breaks Out at 11th Floor of Antriksh Bhawan in Delhi
The blaze broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi. (TV grab/ Network18)
New Delhi: A fire broke out on Wednesday in Antriksh Bhawan, following which 16 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, officials said.
The blaze broke out at the 11th floor of the Antriksh Bhawan building located on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in central Delhi.
"A call was received at 8.29 a.m., following which 17 fire tenders were rushed to the spot," an official of the fire department told IANS.
"The fire was brought under control by 9.15 a.m. No one was injured in the incident," the official added.
(With IANS Inputs)
First Published: May 10, 2017, 10:22 AM IST
