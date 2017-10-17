GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Fire Breaks Out at PMO, No Casualties Reported

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about a fire in Room No. 242 which is located on the second floor of the PMO around 3.35 am.

News18.com

Updated:October 17, 2017, 10:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Fire Breaks Out at PMO, No Casualties Reported
According to reports, the flames were doused within 20 minutes.
New Delhi: A fire broke out at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in South Block on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about a fire in Room No. 242 which is located on the second floor of the PMO around 3.35 am.



Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within 20 minutes, the official said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

Four air conditioners were burnt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A major fire broke out at a four-storeyed building in West Delhi's Mansarovar Garden, leading to the collapse of the whole complex on Monday.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Walk Out of Dasna Jail

Watch: Rajesh and Nupur Talwar Walk Out of Dasna Jail

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES