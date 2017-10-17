Fire Breaks Out at PMO, No Casualties Reported



#Delhi: 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site of fire at PMO that broke out around 3:35 AM; flames were doused within 20 minutes pic.twitter.com/SNRuWIsovI

— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2017

A fire broke out at Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in South Block on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Fire Services received a call about a fire in Room No. 242 which is located on the second floor of the PMO around 3.35 am.Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within 20 minutes, the official said, adding no one was injured in the incident.Four air conditioners were burnt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a Delhi Fire Services official said.A major fire broke out at a four-storeyed building in West Delhi's Mansarovar Garden, leading to the collapse of the whole complex on Monday.