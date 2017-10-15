GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Firecracker Sale Ban: CAIT Asks Govt to Compensate Losses

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that about Rs 500 crore worth of stocks are held with traders here.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2017, 10:22 PM IST
On Monday, the apex court has ruled that there will be no sale of firecrackers in Delhi and National Capital Region during Diwali.
New Delhi: Traders body CAIT on Sunday asked the government to compensate the losses of firecracker sellers here who have been forced to discontinue sale following the Supreme Court's order.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said that about Rs 500 crore worth of stocks are held with traders here.

"Firecracker traders in Delhi have been put to huge losses with no fault of theirs," it said in a statement.

Traders were issued licences by the competent authority to sell firecrackers and accordingly they procured stocks, but due to the court's order sellers are facing losses, it added.

The Supreme Court this week refused to relax the ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi and the national capital region till October 31, well after the Diwali festival.
